Frank A. Bartkiewicz, 77, of Derry, NH, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Portsmouth Regional Hospital, in Portsmouth, NH. He was born in Manchester, NH, on February 7, 1943, the son of Francis V. and Sophia S. (Iwanicka) Bartkiewicz. Frank served for 2 active tours of duty in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War including Southeast Asia. He had been a resident of Derry for the past 53 years, formerly living in Manchester. Frank was active in the Derry community; he was a former President of the Lions Club and a member of the Derry Planning Board for 10 years.
Prior to his health issues, Frank always made time to take care of his family members, especially the more elderly members, even when he had a full workload. Frank received a Bachelor of Science degree from Eastern Nazarene College while working full time at Verizon in various technical positions for 35 years. He was hard working in all aspects of his life, be it his career, home or family. Frank still found time for his beloved dogs, Angus and Cookie as well as his daughter's dogs Shadow and Taz Engelhardt. Frank also enjoyed Rock Steady Boxing, Tai Chi and was an avid skier, skiing up to his early 70s. Frank will be remembered as a great dad and a loving family man.
Frank is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Joan E. (Lovering) Bartkiewicz; daughter, Laura L. Engelhardt and her husband (Stephen S. Engelhardt, devoted son-in-law); daughter, Susan Pearman Hilton; son, Michael F. Bartkiewicz (Marcy M.); granddaughter, Alexandra Pearman Morgan; two grandsons, Gabriel J. Bartkiewicz and Lucas S. Bartkiewicz; brother-in-law and loyal friend, Joseph Mulligan. Frank is predeceased by brother-in-law and close friend, David S. Lovering. As well as several nieces and nephews.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the burial will be held privately for immediate family in Forest Hill Cemetery, E. Derry Rd., E. Derry, NH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
, Church Street Station, PO Box 780, New York, NY 10008-0780 or to the animal shelter of your choice.
