1/1
Frank A. Bartkiewicz
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank A. Bartkiewicz, 77, of Derry, NH, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Portsmouth Regional Hospital, in Portsmouth, NH. He was born in Manchester, NH, on February 7, 1943, the son of Francis V. and Sophia S. (Iwanicka) Bartkiewicz. Frank served for 2 active tours of duty in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War including Southeast Asia. He had been a resident of Derry for the past 53 years, formerly living in Manchester. Frank was active in the Derry community; he was a former President of the Lions Club and a member of the Derry Planning Board for 10 years.

Prior to his health issues, Frank always made time to take care of his family members, especially the more elderly members, even when he had a full workload. Frank received a Bachelor of Science degree from Eastern Nazarene College while working full time at Verizon in various technical positions for 35 years. He was hard working in all aspects of his life, be it his career, home or family. Frank still found time for his beloved dogs, Angus and Cookie as well as his daughter's dogs Shadow and Taz Engelhardt. Frank also enjoyed Rock Steady Boxing, Tai Chi and was an avid skier, skiing up to his early 70s. Frank will be remembered as a great dad and a loving family man.

Frank is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Joan E. (Lovering) Bartkiewicz; daughter, Laura L. Engelhardt and her husband (Stephen S. Engelhardt, devoted son-in-law); daughter, Susan Pearman Hilton; son, Michael F. Bartkiewicz (Marcy M.); granddaughter, Alexandra Pearman Morgan; two grandsons, Gabriel J. Bartkiewicz and Lucas S. Bartkiewicz; brother-in-law and loyal friend, Joseph Mulligan. Frank is predeceased by brother-in-law and close friend, David S. Lovering. As well as several nieces and nephews.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the burial will be held privately for immediate family in Forest Hill Cemetery, E. Derry Rd., E. Derry, NH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, Church Street Station, PO Box 780, New York, NY 10008-0780 or to the animal shelter of your choice. The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium are assisting the family with arrangements. To send a condolence visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com .



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peabody Funeral Home & Crematorium
15 Birch Street
Derry, NH 03038
(603) 432-2801
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved