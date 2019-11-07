CITRUS SPRINGS, Fla. - Frank A. Doll, 68, of Citrus Springs, passed away on Oct. 28, 2019, after dealing with many health issues.
Born in Raleigh, N.C., on Feb. 23, 1951, he was the son of the late Frank and Sarah (Brown) Doll. He lived most of his life in Manchester, N.H.
In 1967, he earned the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America.
During the Vietnam era, he served in the U.S. Navy.
Fulfilling a dream, he graduated in 2004 with a degree in computer science.
Frank was a member of Post 0237, The American Legion.
He loved classic muscle cars, riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle and the friendships he made in life. In addition, Frank was an avid collector of rare coins and model airplanes, and he was crazy for watches.
Family members include his wife of 40 years, Judith (Grenier) Doll; his daughter, Tracey Doll Simmons; his two granddaughters, Lauren and Grace who will never know how much they were loved; his mother-in-law, Annette L. Grenier; his brothers-in-law, Raymond Grenier and wife Renee, and Marc Grenier; his sister-in-law, Jacqueline Bilodeau; and nieces and nephews, who all held a special place in his heart.
SERVICES: A service will be held at a later date in Boscawen, N.H.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 7, 2019