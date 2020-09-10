1/1
Frank A. Masi
1949 - 2020
Frank A. Masi, 71, of Manchester died on September 6, 2020 at Catholic Medical Center from complication of COPD, his loving family by his side. Frank was born in Manchester on February 10, 1949 the son of Frank J. Masi and Helen (Boucher) Masi. Frank graduated from Central High School. He served his country in the United States Navy, serving two years active duty and four years in the reserves. He worked in customer service at Shell and was a truck driver for Waste Management for 35 years. Frank liked to hunt and ride his motorcycle. He was also an active coach for numerous local sports teams as well as an umpire for many years. He loved his family, his pride and joy being his granddaughter, Kaiya. Frank is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Brenda S. (Kustra) Masi , his son, Aaron Masi and his granddaughter, Kaiya Masi all of Manchester. He will also be missed by his sister, Susan Greenwood of Maine, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Cain & Janosz Funeral Home, 74 Brook Street (Corner of Pine Street), Manchester, NH. Due to current CDC guidelines, we ask all visitors to please wear masks and practice appropriate social distancing. Cain & Janosz Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.cainjanosfuneralhome.com



Published in Union Leader on Sep. 10, 2020.
September 9, 2020
Rest in piece, Frank...a kind man with a loving heart. We’ll all miss you.

Paul & Debbie Raymond
Paul & Debbie Raymond
Family
September 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
Tom Janosz & Staff
