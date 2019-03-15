Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank D. McNeil. View Sign

PORTSMOUTH - Frank D. McNeil died peacefully on March 11, 2019, at the Clipper House with his granddaughter Genna Barrett constantly at his side. He was 92.Born in Haverhill, Mass., he was the son of Charles and Abbie McNeil.Frank spent his life working at sea on many of the fishing vessels out of Gloucester, Mass including the Sea Freeze Atlantic - the first factory ship flying the U.S. flag. Later in his working life Frank worked on the charter vessels out of Portsmouth and was prominently displayed on one of their pamphlets holding up a huge Cod fish. In his own words "I've been on the ocean all my life, there's nothing like working out on the ocean"Frank was a World War II veteran serving in the U.S. Navy on the submarine USS Apollo. In 2013 he was selected to participate in the annual Veterans Honor trip to Washington, D.C.In his later years Frank was a dedicated craftsman creating intricate wood carvings and spent time with his cat "Trixie". He also had a wonderful love for all his "pet" squirrels and birds that frequented the feeding stations on his deck. In his "spare" time he was a long-time volunteer driver for the DAV.Frank's wife, Genevieve, passed away in 2006. He is survived by his son, Albert McNeil and his wife Fran of New Hampshire, daughters Patricia Gilzinger and husband Robert of New Hampshire, and Barbara Lupien and husband Robert of Arizona. He was a grandfather, great-grandfather and a great-great-grandfather.Mr. McNeil's ashes will be laid to rest in the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery along with his late wife, Genny, in Boscawen, on a sunny spring day with his late son Ricky.

