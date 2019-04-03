MANCHESTER - Frank Elmer Guyette, 91, of Manchester, passed away on Jan. 21, 2019, in New Port Richey, Fla.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank E. Guyette.
.
SERVICES: A gathering in remembrance of Frank's life will be held on Saturday, April 6 at 9 a.m. in Phaneuf Funeral Homes, 243 Hanover St., Manchester, with a memorial service beginning at 10 a.m. After the service, Frank will be laid to rest in Pine Grove Cemetery in Manchester at 11:15 a.m.
Phaneuf Funeral Homes
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-5777
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 3, 2019