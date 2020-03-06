Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank G. Allen. View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Service 11:00 AM - 11:30 AM NH State Veterans Cemetery 110 Daniel Webster Highway Boscawen , NH View Map Service 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM Camelot Court - Executive Court Banquet Facility 1199 S. Mammoth Road Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Frank George Allen, 70, of Goffstown, NH passed away peacefully on February 29, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born on June 25,1949, the son of Catherine and the late Henry Allen of Bedford, NH.



Frank attended Manchester West High School, where he played baseball and basketball. After graduation he enlisted in the U. S. Air Force and served his country in Viet Nam. Following his honorable discharge, Frank began a 31-year career at the telephone company. Beginning as a drafting clerk, Frank worked his way up as an installation and repair technician and a repair foreman to a construction manager. He was highly respected for his dedication and work ethic by all who worked with and for him.



While on military leave, Frank married his high school sweetheart, Estelle Petit, who blessed him with a beautiful son, Scott. Frank went on to have two more children with his second wife, Diane. Scott, Ben, and Mindy were the focus of his life, and he was proud of each one equally and for different reasons. As his children married, Frank and Diane were blessed with four beautiful grandchildren. The happiest moments in his life were spent visiting Scotty and Keller in Georgia and babysitting for Cash and Quinn in Litchfield. The kids loved nothing more than burying Grandpa with stuffed animals, and Grandpa never missed a game that he was able to attend.



In his later years, golf became his sport of choice, while he remained an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan. He enjoyed his time on the weekend at the Raphael Club, or the Raphe. It was his home away from home where he made many new friends while maintaining the friendships of his youth. As a member, Frank involved himself in many charitable events to better the community.



Besides his wife, Frank leaves a son, Scott Allen, his wife, Amanda, and their two children, Scotty and Keller, all of Columbus, GA; a son, Ben Allen, of Goffstown, NH; a daughter, Mindy Costello, her husband, Todd and their two children, Cash and Quinn, all of Litchfield, NH. In addition, he leaves his mother, Catherine Allen, of Bedford, NH; his sister, Susan Twarog and her husband, Rich, of Bedford, NH; his brother, John Allen and his wife, Linda, of Center Harbor, NH; several nieces and nephews and their families.



According to Frank's wishes, there will be no calling hours. Military honors and interment will be held at the NH State Veterans Cemetery, in Boscawen, NH on Friday, March 27, at 11:00 AM. A celebration of his life will be held from 12:00 - 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, in the Camelot Court at the Executive Court Banquet Facility, 1199 S. Mammoth Road, Manchester, NH.



In honor of his memory, donations may be made to the veterans' .



Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium assisted the family with arrangements.







