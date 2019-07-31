Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank M. Graham. View Sign Service Information Stockbridge Funeral Home - Exeter 141 Epping Road Exeter , NH 03833 (603)-772-0400 Memorial service 10:00 AM St. Michael’s Church Exeter , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

EXETER - Frank Michael Graham, 91, died on July 26, 2019.



He was born in Laconia on March 19, 1928.



In 1946, he graduated from Laconia High School. He earned a degree in hotel management from the University of New Hampshire, where he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, Men's Glee Club and Mask and Dagger.



After college, Frank worked at the Parker House in Boston where he met the love of his life, Lorraine Baker. She predeceased him in 2017. They were married for 63 years, spending the majority of their married life in Nashua and later Durham before entering the Riverwoods Retirement Community in Exeter, where Frank resided for 16 years.



His insurance career started with Allstate Insurance Co. and ended with the Andover Companies where he worked for 28 years as the district manager for New Hampshire and Vermont. While at Andover, he obtained his CPCU designation and was once awarded Fieldman of the Year.



Frank was involved in theater and music all his life entertaining audiences with his roles in "Guys and Dolls" and "1776" with the Nashua Actorsingers. He sang in many church choirs and most recently was a member of St. Michael's in Exeter. In addition, he was proud of his conservation work with the Lamprey River Wild and Scenic Committee.



Family members include his three children and spouses, Jeff and Diane Graham of Franconia, Lynn G. and Michael Marsh, of York Harbor, Maine, and John and Susan Graham of Shrewsbury, Mass.; and six grandchildren, Brendon Graham, Michela Marsh, Sean Graham, Katherine Marsh, Emma Marsh and Sara Graham.



.



SERVICES: A memorial service is planned for Saturday, Aug. 17, at 10 a.m. in St. Michael's Church, Exeter, with a later burial in Laconia.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lamprey River at https://www.lampreyriver.org



Stockbridge Funeral Home, Exeter, is in charge of arrangements.

