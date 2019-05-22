GOFFSTOWN - Frank Paul Piekarski, 100, a longtime resident of Goffstown, died May 21, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in McIntyre, Pa., on Sept. 8, 1918, he was the son of Frank and Frances (Armolvich) Piekarski.
He served in the U.S. Army Air Transport Command.
Before retiring, Frank worked in a local sheet metal factory and also a shoe shop. In addition, he owned and operated three local establishments, The Bridge Cafe, Winn's, and The Manchester Cafe. He was also the manager of Southbound Liquor Store.
He was predeceased by his first wife, Jeannette Piekarski in 1974. He was also predeceased by his second wife, Yvonne (Gagnon) Piekarski in 2015.
Family members include his stepson, Richard Paquin and wife Kathi of Manchester; two step-grandchildren, Nicholas Paquin and wife Stephanie of Raleigh, N.C., and Rachel Paquin of Manchester; and a step-great-grandchild, Jesse Riedy.
SERVICES: There are no calling hours.
A committal service is planned for Friday, May 24, at 1 p.m. in the mausoleum of Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Road, Manchester.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.
To send an online message of condolence, please visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on May 22, 2019