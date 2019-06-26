Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Frank W. Koziatek, 98, of Manchester, died June 24, 2019, in Villa Crest Nursing and Retirement Center after a brief period of declining health.



Born in Manchester on May 6, 1921, he was the son of Walter and Victoria (Plocharczyk) Koziatek.



He was president of the 1939 graduating class from Manchester High School Central and attended linotype operator trade school in New York. He lived most of his life in Manchester and, in retirement, for 18 years in Port St. Lucie, Fla.Frank worked in Manchester as a printer at the Union Leader newspaper for 25 years and formerly at Lew A. Cummings Printing Co. He enjoyed time spent with his family and took great pride in caring for his home and landscaping. In addition, Frank enjoyed fishing and watching the Boston Red Sox.



He was a lifetime communicant and supporter of Blessed Sacrament Church in Manchester.



He was predeceased by his wife of 73 years, Shirley E. (Batchelder) Koziatek in 2017; a son, Jan C. Koziatek in 2010; a grandson, Christopher Koziatek; and four siblings, Edmund Koziatek, Jenny Koziatek, Emily Glynn and Louise Cartier.



Family members include two children, Stephen F. Koziatek of Manchester, and Marcia Vartanian and her husband, Warren, of Merrimack; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.



.



SERVICES: Services are private.



Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery in Manchester at the convenience of the family.



Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory in Manchester is in charge of arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, visit



MANCHESTER - Frank W. Koziatek, 98, of Manchester, died June 24, 2019, in Villa Crest Nursing and Retirement Center after a brief period of declining health.Born in Manchester on May 6, 1921, he was the son of Walter and Victoria (Plocharczyk) Koziatek.He was president of the 1939 graduating class from Manchester High School Central and attended linotype operator trade school in New York. He lived most of his life in Manchester and, in retirement, for 18 years in Port St. Lucie, Fla.Frank worked in Manchester as a printer at the Union Leader newspaper for 25 years and formerly at Lew A. Cummings Printing Co. He enjoyed time spent with his family and took great pride in caring for his home and landscaping. In addition, Frank enjoyed fishing and watching the Boston Red Sox.He was a lifetime communicant and supporter of Blessed Sacrament Church in Manchester.He was predeceased by his wife of 73 years, Shirley E. (Batchelder) Koziatek in 2017; a son, Jan C. Koziatek in 2010; a grandson, Christopher Koziatek; and four siblings, Edmund Koziatek, Jenny Koziatek, Emily Glynn and Louise Cartier.Family members include two children, Stephen F. Koziatek of Manchester, and Marcia Vartanian and her husband, Warren, of Merrimack; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.SERVICES: Services are private.Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery in Manchester at the convenience of the family.Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory in Manchester is in charge of arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on June 26, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close