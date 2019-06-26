MANCHESTER - Frank W. Koziatek, 98, of Manchester, died June 24, 2019, in Villa Crest Nursing and Retirement Center after a brief period of declining health.
Born in Manchester on May 6, 1921, he was the son of Walter and Victoria (Plocharczyk) Koziatek.
He was president of the 1939 graduating class from Manchester High School Central and attended linotype operator trade school in New York. He lived most of his life in Manchester and, in retirement, for 18 years in Port St. Lucie, Fla.Frank worked in Manchester as a printer at the Union Leader newspaper for 25 years and formerly at Lew A. Cummings Printing Co. He enjoyed time spent with his family and took great pride in caring for his home and landscaping. In addition, Frank enjoyed fishing and watching the Boston Red Sox.
He was a lifetime communicant and supporter of Blessed Sacrament Church in Manchester.
He was predeceased by his wife of 73 years, Shirley E. (Batchelder) Koziatek in 2017; a son, Jan C. Koziatek in 2010; a grandson, Christopher Koziatek; and four siblings, Edmund Koziatek, Jenny Koziatek, Emily Glynn and Louise Cartier.
Family members include two children, Stephen F. Koziatek of Manchester, and Marcia Vartanian and her husband, Warren, of Merrimack; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
.
SERVICES: Services are private.
Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery in Manchester at the convenience of the family.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory in Manchester is in charge of arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on June 26, 2019