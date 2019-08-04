OKEECHOBEE FLORIDA - Frank Fillmore, 83, died July 30, 2019 at the Hamrick House, Hospice of Okeechobee.
He was born on December 30, 1935 in Billerica MA to Arthur and Viola (Dearborn) Fillmore and resided in New Boston NH from 1966 till 2018.He has been a seasonal resident at Blue Cypress Golf and RV Resort for the past decade.
His loving wife of 59 years Dorothy, along with his son Bruce, daughter Doris, and her husband Robert were by his side as he passed peacefully succumbing to a brief and sudden battle with cancer.
Franklin was an air force veteran and self-employed homebuilder and plumber.He was pre-deceased by his parents and several siblings. He is survived by his wife Dorothy T. Fillmore formerly Marceau, sons Bruce & Jeffrey Fillmore, daughter Doris Seastream and their spouses, along with several grandchildren a great grandchild, a brother, nieces, nephews and cousins
According to his wishes there are no planned services, family and friends are encouraged to go to Seawinds Funeral Home website at www.okeechobeeseawindscom to sign the guest book.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations in his honor to be made to the NH Audubon Society at 84 Silk Farm Road, Concord NH 03301-8206
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 4, 2019