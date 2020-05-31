Franklin Bennet Upton died May 22 at CMC of COVID-19.



Born in 1937 to Frank and Arlene Upton. Ben resided all his life in Goffstown and worked alongside his father on their farm.



Ben loved history, reading and classical music.



He was a kind and loving man. He is predeceased by his brothers Bruce and Rodney. He is survived by his brothers Nathan (Essie) of Goffstown, Barry (Ellen) of Contoocook; sister Arlene (Tina) of Goffstown; sister-in-law Susan, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



A private family memorial will be held at a later date. The family wishes to thank the staff at Hillsborough County Nursing Home on ELU for their loving care. Nan, Stephanie, Candy, Susan and Sandy you were his second family. You all will be forever in our hearts.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store