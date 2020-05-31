Franklin Bennet Upton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Franklin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Franklin Bennet Upton died May 22 at CMC of COVID-19.

Born in 1937 to Frank and Arlene Upton. Ben resided all his life in Goffstown and worked alongside his father on their farm.

Ben loved history, reading and classical music.

He was a kind and loving man. He is predeceased by his brothers Bruce and Rodney. He is survived by his brothers Nathan (Essie) of Goffstown, Barry (Ellen) of Contoocook; sister Arlene (Tina) of Goffstown; sister-in-law Susan, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A private family memorial will be held at a later date. The family wishes to thank the staff at Hillsborough County Nursing Home on ELU for their loving care. Nan, Stephanie, Candy, Susan and Sandy you were his second family. You all will be forever in our hearts.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
May 29, 2020
...God's Love, Light and Godspeed Be With You Always❤
Laura (Upton) Hargis
Family
May 29, 2020
We Love You Uncle Ben Laura (neice) and Family, Rest in ☮
Laura (Upton) Hargis
Family
May 29, 2020
My prayers and thoughts are with Ben and his family❤
Carol Lapierre
May 29, 2020
RIP Ben you are now with your parents and brothers.
Tracy Weilbrenner
Tracy Weilbrenner
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved