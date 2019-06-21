MANCHESTER - Fred Agisim, M.D., 66, passed away on May 7, 2019, in Manchester.
He earned his medical degree from Tufts University School of Medicine. After graduating, he served as a clinical fellow in psychiatry at Massachusetts Mental Health Center (Harvard University School of Medicine) from 1978 to 1982, and was then an assistant professor in psychiatry at the Tufts University School of Medicine from 1982 to 1984. He was named Diplomat of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology in 1983.
Dr. Agisim's career took him to positions in both administration and direct patient care. He worked in agencies large and small, from a large state mental hospital, to family service agencies, as well as private practice. He was a kind and caring doctor, who had a friendly laugh and a warm nature.
Dr. Agisim will be missed by his patients, colleagues, friends and family.
Family members include his sister, Joan Agisim Odes of New York.
Published in Union Leader on June 21, 2019