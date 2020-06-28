Fred M. LeClair
1938 - 2020
Fred M. LeClair "Pork", 81, died on June 25, 2020 at the Exeter Hospital. A native and lifelong resident of Fremont, he was born on August 22, 1938 in Fremont, NH, the son of the late Freddie and Rowena (Thompson) LeClair.

He served in the US Army in the 3rd Armored Division during the Berlin Crisis, and worked all his life as a logger as owner and operator of Fred LeClair & Son's Logging. A master of his craft, he was once named "Logger of the Year" in the State of New Hampshire in the early eighties. An avid deer hunter, Fred loved being in the outdoors and spending time with his family.

He was predeceased by his wife, Joyce I. (Hall) LeClair who died in 2016, and is survived by two sons, Fred S. LeClair and his wife Linda of Fremont, NH and Michael S. LeClair of Fremont, NH; three grandchildren, Fred S. LeClair and his wife Cassie, Kaitlyn LeClair, and Nathan LeClair; his brother Eric LeClair and wife Debbie of Northampton, MA; his sister Polly LeClair; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law Michael and Cathy Ordway; and nephew Michael Ordway Jr. and niece Jessica Ordway.

A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday July 11, 2020 at 11 AM at the Village Cemetery in Fremont, NH. Brewitt Funeral Service, 2 Epping St., Raymond, NH is assisting the family.

For more information, please visit brewittfuneralhome.com.



Published in Union Leader on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Village Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Brewitt Funeral Home
2 Epping Street
Raymond, NH 03077
(603) 895-3628
