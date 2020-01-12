Guest Book View Sign Service Information George R. Rivet Funeral Home 425 Daniel Webster Highway Merrimack , NH 03054 (603)-424-5530 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM George R. Rivet Funeral Home 425 Daniel Webster Highway Merrimack , NH View Map Service 7:00 PM George R. Rivet Funeral Home 425 Daniel Webster Highway Merrimack , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Fred R. Powers, III passed away peacefully in the early hours of December 23rd, 2019.



Fred was Born in North Adams, MA in 1938 and spent his childhood in Pownal, VT and Williamstown, MA schooling, farming, hunting, and fishing. Fred enlisted into the



During his long NPD career Fred was charged with the Administration and Operational Command of the Criminal Division, Juvenile Division, Narcotics & Vice Division, International Affairs, Evidence Custody & Control and was instrumental in the creation of these units and their protocols. Fred worked as a liaison to the FBI, CIA, Secret Service and Interpol, was on the security teams for sitting and future United States Presidents Ford, Carter, Reagan and H.W. Bush, served as the Captain of the Tyngsborough, MA Police Department, was a Prosecutor in the Lowell District Court and was a Hillsborough County, NH Sheriff. Fred also had a post law enforcement consulting career in Loss Prevention for the Melville Corporation and Eastern Mountain Sports.



Fred was a good man, a hard man, old school, ethical, honest, fiercely loyal and direct. A true friend to his Police brethren. Tough as nails. You knew where you stood with him. A dedicated Son, Brother, Husband, Father, Uncle, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather and Friend. When you were with him, at any age, you felt safe. A



Fred was predeceased by his beloved Wife of 57 years Terry Knowles Powers, his one and only, his "Girl"; as well as his Father Fred Powers, Jr., Mother, Anna Powers, and Siblings Grace Mallette and George Powers.



Fred leaves behind: Siblings Linda Powers and Jackie Finethy. Children Deanna Sawyer (Husband Shawn Sawyer), Fred Powers, IV. and Sean Powers, Sr. (Wife Mary Matre Powers). Grandchildren Patrick Sawyer, Amy Herb (Husband Jason Herb), Jonathan Sawyer, Fred Powers, V., Madisyn Pappas (Husband Nick Pappas), Sean Powers, Jr. and Natalie Powers. Great Grandchildren Ellie Herb, Everly Herb, Aylah Sawyer, Jensen Sawyer, Graisyn Powers and with great importance; many Nieces, Nephews and all of his Police Brothers and Sisters which he considered family.



Fred is most certainly sitting in Heaven, in the back of the room, with his back to the wall, holding Terry's hand with his eyes on the entrance.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to Villa Crest Nursing and Retirement Center and Elliot Hospital for their extraordinary end of life care.



Visitation hours will be held at the Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack on Wednesday, January 15th from 4 - 7 PM. A service will take place at 7 PM in the chapel of the funeral home at the conclusion of visitation hours. Burial will be held at a later date.



In Lieu of Flowers, please make a donation to Laura's World Fund, P.O. Box 42, Merrimack, NH 03054 or at



To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit





Fred R. Powers, III passed away peacefully in the early hours of December 23rd, 2019.Fred was Born in North Adams, MA in 1938 and spent his childhood in Pownal, VT and Williamstown, MA schooling, farming, hunting, and fishing. Fred enlisted into the United States Navy in 1957 and served on the U.S.S. Forestall with the Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron VAW-33 'Nighthawks' and was a Navy boxer. After serving honorably in the Navy, Fred moved to Nashua, NH and served his community with the Nashua Police Department; joining in 1962 and retiring in 1983 as a Detective Lieutenant and the Executive Officer of the Bureau of Investigation.During his long NPD career Fred was charged with the Administration and Operational Command of the Criminal Division, Juvenile Division, Narcotics & Vice Division, International Affairs, Evidence Custody & Control and was instrumental in the creation of these units and their protocols. Fred worked as a liaison to the FBI, CIA, Secret Service and Interpol, was on the security teams for sitting and future United States Presidents Ford, Carter, Reagan and H.W. Bush, served as the Captain of the Tyngsborough, MA Police Department, was a Prosecutor in the Lowell District Court and was a Hillsborough County, NH Sheriff. Fred also had a post law enforcement consulting career in Loss Prevention for the Melville Corporation and Eastern Mountain Sports.Fred was a good man, a hard man, old school, ethical, honest, fiercely loyal and direct. A true friend to his Police brethren. Tough as nails. You knew where you stood with him. A dedicated Son, Brother, Husband, Father, Uncle, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather and Friend. When you were with him, at any age, you felt safe. A Police Officer , Investigator, interrogator and protector in his soul. He loved to paint throughout his life and left behind many family crest and pet paintings for friends and family.Fred was predeceased by his beloved Wife of 57 years Terry Knowles Powers, his one and only, his "Girl"; as well as his Father Fred Powers, Jr., Mother, Anna Powers, and Siblings Grace Mallette and George Powers.Fred leaves behind: Siblings Linda Powers and Jackie Finethy. Children Deanna Sawyer (Husband Shawn Sawyer), Fred Powers, IV. and Sean Powers, Sr. (Wife Mary Matre Powers). Grandchildren Patrick Sawyer, Amy Herb (Husband Jason Herb), Jonathan Sawyer, Fred Powers, V., Madisyn Pappas (Husband Nick Pappas), Sean Powers, Jr. and Natalie Powers. Great Grandchildren Ellie Herb, Everly Herb, Aylah Sawyer, Jensen Sawyer, Graisyn Powers and with great importance; many Nieces, Nephews and all of his Police Brothers and Sisters which he considered family.Fred is most certainly sitting in Heaven, in the back of the room, with his back to the wall, holding Terry's hand with his eyes on the entrance.The family would like to extend a special thank you to Villa Crest Nursing and Retirement Center and Elliot Hospital for their extraordinary end of life care.Visitation hours will be held at the Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack on Wednesday, January 15th from 4 - 7 PM. A service will take place at 7 PM in the chapel of the funeral home at the conclusion of visitation hours. Burial will be held at a later date.In Lieu of Flowers, please make a donation to Laura's World Fund, P.O. Box 42, Merrimack, NH 03054 or at www.laurasworldfund.org . 100% of all donations go directly to Children in Need.To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on Jan. 12, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Police Officers U.S. Navy Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close