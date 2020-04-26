Frederic I. Miner, 77, of Salem, passed away Sunday, April 19th. Born and educated in RI, he was a son of the late Frederic and Helena (Ruuth) Miner. He attended the University of Rhode Island . He was a Captain in the United States Air Force, a fighter pilot with the 101st TAC Fighter Squadron from 1964 - 1973. Fred had a successful career as a mechanical engineer and technical sales professional in the fluid power industry. He worked for several companies before he founded Fluid Motion, Inc. Fred loved to spend time with his friends and family and listening to all kinds of music.
He enjoyed cross country skiing, hiking, fishing, meditation, chess, golf and traveling with his wife. He loved collecting and restoring antique motorcycles and automobiles. Fred was a "Friend of Bill W." for 35 continuous years, a member of Fraternal Lodge #55 A.F. & A.M., in Alfred, ME and a Boy Scout leader. A lifelong learner with a keen interest and curiosity about the spiritual and natural world, Fred was always engaged in a good book and willing to explore new ideas. He felt a deep relationship to the cosmos and enjoyed astronomy and the world. He is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Susan Ann (Bell) Miner; his three children: Kelly Zaval and husband Edward of Manchester, MA, Sandra Allen of Monument Beach, MA, and Noah Miner and wife, Claire, of Gorham, ME; his grandchildren, Jacob Zaval and wife Margo, Paige Zaval, Jared Zaval, Cassandra and Samantha Allen and Lillian, Natalie and Jennifer Miner; his siblings, Deborah Vaughan, Judith Turchetta, and Ret. Major Kenneth Miner.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date when it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be made to Lazarus House Ministries, PO Box 408, Lawrence, MA 01842 or https://lazarushouse.org Arrangements are under the care of Douglas & Johnson Funeral Home, 214 Main St., Salem, NH. Please visit www.douglasandjohnson.com to view the entire obituary, send a message of condolence or for updated service information.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 26, 2020