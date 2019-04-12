Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederic Lovejoy Mills. View Sign

DUNBARTON - Frederic Lovejoy Mills Jr., 90, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Concord Hospital.



Born July 24, 1928, he was the son of Helen Reed Mills and Frederick L. Mills Sr. He was a lifelong Dunbarton resident.



In 1946, he graduated from Concord High School.



He was a U.S.



Frederic was a former cemetery sexton of Dunbarton; Civil Defense director; and a charter member of the Dunbarton Historical Society



He was also a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, serving as a vestry and building committee member for many years.



Frederic owned and operated FM Grocery for several years in the 1950s. Before retiring in 1989, he worked 32 years as a painter at New Hampshire Hospital.



Frederic was a member for many years of Post 65, The American Legion, Weare, and Post 116, The American Legion, Dunbarton, serving as sergeant-at-arms.



He loved to work in his garden, play card games and dominoes, and enjoyed catching up with fellow church members.



Frederic celebrated 60 years of marriage in October 2009, shortly before his beloved wife, Marilyn Rogers Mills, passed away in November. In July of 2018, he and his family celebrated his 90th birthday with a party of friends and family.



Family members include his sister, Reta Deinhardt; his brothers, Leland and Ray Mills; five children, Barbara Gorham of Salisbury, Mass., Cheryl D'Egidio of East Falmouth, Mass., Frederic L. Mills III of Hampton, Wayne Mills of Dunbarton, and Brenda Barnard of Hopkinton; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and wife, Frederic was predeceased by a brother, John.



.



SERVICES: There are no calling hours.



A funeral service is planned for Sunday, April 14, at noon in St. John the Evangelist Church, Dunbarton. The Rev. Charles Blauvelt will officiate.



A private spring burial at Pages Corner Cemetery in Dunbarton will be held by the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John the Evangelist Church, 270 Stark Highway North, Dunbarton, N.H. 03046.



Bennett Funeral Home of Concord is in charge of arrangements.



209 North Main street

Concord , NH 033015048

(603) 225-3517

