Harpswell - Frederick A. Rusczek, 68, died in Harpswell, Maine, onFebruary 18, 2020,surrounded by his beloved family and dogs. Fred had lived withpancreatic cancer for a short time and maintained his optimistic spirit in the face of a terrible situation.



Fred grew up in Wallingford, Connecticut, the son of the late Joseph Rusczek and Ann Rusczek and brother of Francis Rusczek, Linda Rusczek, andRobert Rusczek. Fred lived a full life from an early age: catchingsnappingturtles in strawberry fields, fishing in the "Res," working on farms,baking apple pies, and making mischief with his childhood Irish Setter, Rex. He attended Colorado State University, where he met his wife,



MargaretRusczek, and earned a BS in Environmental Science. He received a MastersinPublic Health at the University of Minnesota. Fred and Margie settled inManchester, New Hampshire, where Fred built their first house and theystarted their family. He led the Manchester Health Department as itsDirector, garnering numerous accolades for his innovative approaches andtireless work to improve the public health of Manchester's citizens.



Afterhis first retirement, Fred served as Executive Director of Child HealthServices in Manchester. He also taught MPH classes at the University of NewHampshire. Fred was immensely proud and supportive of his family. Healwaysencouraged Margie, especially in her return to college and her career asa teacher. Fred gave his children, Julie Rusczek and Andrew Rusczek, an idyllic childhood, which included maintaining a backyard skating pond,teaching them to sail, and creating elaborate pirate treasure huntsduringtheir camping vacations at Hermit Island in Maine.



Fred spent his time during retirement at home in Harpswell, Maine, pursuing his passions: spending time with his wife, children, and four grandchildren, boating, fishing, bird hunting, landscaping with his John Deere tractor, enjoying sunsets over Casco Bay with friends, andplugging away on numerous projects. Fred was constantly moving, learning, tinkering, and working. He was not one to sit still, and if he was sitting still,it was typically so that he could research something like how to build abarnas a one-man construction crew. To his final day, he advised his family onhow to finish his works in progress.



Fred is survived by his wife Margie, his children, Julie (Nat White andgrandkids Jasper and Greta) and Andrew (Naomi Krakow and grandkids Talia and Silas), his siblings Francis Rusczek (Joan), Linda Rusczek, andRobertRusczek (Cindy), nieces and nephews, friends, his Llewellin SettersCasco and Baxter, and his Maine Coon cats Tucker and Abby. Fred's life will becelebrated during the summer on the shoreline overlooking Casco Bay;details will be shared with family and friends once plans are finalized.



One of Fred's favorite pearls of wisdom for his children was "Find timetosit under a tree." In honor of Fred, please find time to sit under atree and contemplate the precious time we have in life.

