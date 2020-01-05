Guest Book View Sign Service Information McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service 283 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 031044920 (603)-622-0962 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service 283 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 031044920 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service 283 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 031044920 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Frederick Charles O'Dowd, 84, of Manchester, loving husband and father, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, surrounded by his family at Mt. Carmel Nursing Home after a long battle with Parkinson's.



He was born in Manchester on March 14, 1935, the son of Charles and Henrietta (Richards) O'Dowd and was a lifelong resident of the Queen City. He was educated in the local school system and was a graduate of Manchester Central High School.



Fred was employed by the Kalwall Corporation with over 50 years of service. He was a skilled handyman with an aptitude for electrical work, a skill he used often. A gentle spoken family man, he had a passion for jazz music and a love of art, painting many interesting and beautiful pieces himself.



He was married to the former Lilly Krygeris and together they shared 60 years of life, laughter and love. He will be fondly remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.



Members of his family include the love of his life, his wife Lilly O'Dowd; his son Mark O'Dowd and his significant other Sarah Egounis; his daughters Karen Felix and her fiance Charles Goodloe and Kathleen Rouillard; his grandchildren Stephanie Osteen and her husband Randy, Erich O'Dowd and his wife Grace, Kyle O'Dowd and his wife Jessica, Ian O'Dowd, Sean O'Dowd and Shane Rouillard; his great-grandchildren Vincent, Kaitlyn, Scarlett and Henry O'Dowd; his sister-in-law Sharon Charron and her husband Danny; his brothers-in-law Al Krygeris and his wife Mary and George Krygeris; his nieces Stacey Charron, Jill Lavoie and her husband Tim, Kellee Charron and her partner Dale Mautz and Emilie Charron; and many other nieces and nephews.



The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Mt. Carmel Nursing Home and the Manchester Visiting Nurse Association for the loving care that was provided to Fred.



SERVICES: Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the McHugh Funeral Home, 283 Hanover St., corner of Beech St. in Manchester, followed at 1 p.m. by a Funeral Service in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery.



