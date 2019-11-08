MANCHESTER - Frederick Charles Berg III, of Manchester, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 5, 2019.
Born in Stamford, Conn., on March 25, 1961, he moved to New Hampshire in 1972.
Fred loved to ride his Harley-Davidson motorcycle, fish and hunt. He enjoyed all things outdoors and took great pleasure in observing wildlife. Most importantly, he was a fierce supporter of family and friends and was always there to lend a hand when needed.
Family members include his wife, Angela (Holbrook); his son, Jesse Rose and wife Erin; his two daughters, Chantel Boucher and partner Erik Shepherd, and Katherine Boucher; his two stepchildren, Keighty Palmer and Peter La Fleur; four grandchildren, Chloe Marie, Carter Anthony, Alexander Joseph, Evelyn Grace, and a yet to be named grandson expected in February 2020; two brothers, Gary Berg and his wife Terry of Manchester, and Barclay Berg of Arizona; his sister, Lori Scott of Connecticut; and nieces, nephews, many friends and extended family.
He was predeceased by his mother, Frances (Murphy) Rice and her husband Edgar.
SERVICES: There will be no calling hours or service.
The family will host a party to celebrate his life on Sunday, Nov. 10, from noon to 4 p.m. in the Deerhead. Please see Facebook for more details on this event (https://www.facebook.com/events/420404865539417/).
Lambert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 8, 2019