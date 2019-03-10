Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederick Duncan. View Sign

Frederick Duncan, 90, a longtime resident of Concord, NH, died peacefully at Concord Hospital on February 19, 2019, and joined his late wife Marion F. (Townsend) Duncan, whom he married in 1960 and died in May 2010. Fred loved Marion very much. Their favorite activities were attending Fraternal events together, entertaining family for the holidays and relaxing at home.



He was born in Lawrence, MA on October 14, 1928, a son of the late Frederick and Sarah Ann (Boyd) Duncan. He was a graduate of Lawrence High School. He began his career as a design draftsman for the former Sanders Associates in 1966, and retired from Lockheed Martin in 1990.



Fraternally, he was a member of the Masonic Fraternity. He was a member of Spicket Lodge #85 in Salem, NH. He was also a Scottish Rite and York Mason in Nashua, and member of the Bektash Shrine in Concord. As a Shriner, he was a past member of their clown unit. Mr. Duncan was also a member of the Eastern Star and was a past Patron of the Salem Chapter #57, Pilgrim Chapter #55 and Rockingham Chapter #3 in Derry. He was also a Past Grand Patron of the NH Grand Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star. These fraternal organizations held a special place in Fred's heart. He enjoyed serving for and with his fellow man and giving back to his community.



Besides his parents and beloved wife, he was predeceased by his step daughter Sharyn F. Pryce, his sister, Joan Windle and a nephew, Frank Windle, two nieces, Peg Conley and Jane Walsh; and a nephew, Thomas Windle.



Mr. Duncan is survived by his grandson, Michael Barrett and his wife Kim of Concord, NH. In the last few years of Fred's life he lived with Kim and Mike. These years were special to Fred and his family and some of his favorite moments were spent relaxing with his dogs, doing a crossword puzzle, watching NH Chronicle or watering flowers in the garden. He is also survived by his great granddaughter, Ashley Forester, and her husband Jacob of CA and their children, Fred's great-great grandchildren Margot and Fred's namesake Dean Frederick Forester



Fred was a sweet man who enjoyed the simple things in life. He loved his dogs, reading the paper every day, and listening to music of his youth. An avid admirer of film, he enjoyed sitting peacefully with his pipe, sipping a dark beer, and watching movies of yesteryear. His family and friends will forever remember his twinkling blue eyes and infectious smile and laugh that lit up any room he was in. His sweetness will be missed.



SERVICES: A Memorial Graveside Funeral Service with Military Honors will be held on August 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the NH Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Hwy, Boscawen, NH . Friends and family are invited to attend.



The Davis Funeral Home, 1 Lock St. is in charge of arrangements.







