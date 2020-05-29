Frederick J. Greenwood, 78, passed away on May 20, 2020 at Hillsborough County Nursing Home in Goffstown after a courageous battle with cancer and, sadly contracted Covid-19.
Born in Medford Massachusetts on September 27, 1941, he was the son of Charles & Lorraine (Vigneault) Greenwood (both deceased).
Fred is survived by his wife of 43 years, Sandra Mae (Stoklosa) Greenwood; brothers' George, Albert, William & Daniel and two sisters Lorraine and Judith. He is pre-deceased by his brothers' Charles and Robert.
Fred and his wife Sandra lived in Manchester during their time together. Both of them were avid bicyclists and fans of wresting, board games and playing cards. Fred also enjoyed country western music, watching classic movies and sketching. He also enjoyed repairing old bicycles as a hobby.
Fred always looked forward to gatherings with family and friends; especially during the holidays. Fred will be dearly missed by all.
Special thanks to the (B2) staff at Hillsborough County Nursing Home and Home Health & Hospice Care that delivered the care and attention that Fred needed during these trying times. Your professionalism and dedication will never be forgotten.
SERVICES: Due to Covid-19, private services were held at Phaneuf Funeral home and Crematorium. Frederick was buried at St Joseph's Cemetery on Friday May 22, 2020.
To view Frederick's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
Published in Union Leader on May 29, 2020.