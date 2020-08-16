Frederick Lane Baybutt passed on Aug. 3, 2020, unexpectedly from a sudden heart event.
Fred was born Sept. 14, 1959, in Newton, Mass., the son of Richard and Nancy (Dailey) Baybutt. He moved to Keene, N.H., in 1960, and spent his summers with family in Holly Woods, Mattapoisett, Mass. Fred attended Keene Public Schools through 10th grade. Fred served as an acolyte at St. James Episcopal Church. He then graduated from the Taft School in Suffield, Conn., in 1977. At Taft, Fred played varsity soccer and was captain of the varsity golf team. He then attended Tufts University in Medford, Mass., where he earned a B.S. in Civil Engineering in 1981. While there, he was a member of the Zeta Psi fraternity, and continued to play golf on the varsity team and also club rugby.
After graduation he was employed by Turner Construction as a Field Engineer on projects in Philadelphia and Boston. In 1985, he returned to Keene to work in the family commercial construction firm Baybutt Construction Corporation as Field Engineer/Project Manager , and eventually became President of the company. Fred was a member of AGC of New Hampshire and served as its President as well. Baybutt Construction supported the Keene community in many ways including the Pumpkin Festival, First Night, and other events.
Individually, Fred was very involved in the community and state, a member of the Keene Rotary Club for many years, serving as President and a recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow. Fred also was appointed as a traffic judge chairing the Arbitration Committee under Gov. John Sununu, and served on the Keene Zoning Board.
In 1996, Fred married Mary Louise Monroe of Groton, Mass., and the couple had two daughters, Celia and Britta. The family enjoyed Keene and their summer home on Nantucket, Mass., for many years. Fred enjoyed immensely attending his daughters' sporting events, skiing the slopes of New England together, and boating with them on Granite Lake and the ocean off Massachusetts.
In 2003, Fred and his brother John Baybutt opened Granite Gorge Ski Area, revitalizing the defunct Pinnacle Mountain, the local Roxbury ski area where Fred and his siblings had skied growing up. Fred served on the Ski NH Board for many years.
During his seasonal time on Nantucket, Fred operated ACK Island Lawn Services.
Fred thoroughly enjoyed the outdoors, was an avid snow skier, water skier, golfer, mountain biker, boater, fisherman, and surfer.
Fred is survived by his mother, Nancy Baybutt, Mattapoisett, Mass.; his wife, Mary Lou Baybutt of Keene, N.H.; daughters, Celia Baybutt of New York, N.Y., and Britta Baybutt of Keene N.H. Also siblings, including Susan and Tony Spirito of Mattapoisett, Mass., John and Dawn Baybutt of Bennington, N.H., and Tim and Kathy Baybutt of Keene, N.H. Fred also had four nieces and seven nephews.
Fred will be missed by many, and remembered for his contagious energy and spirit, generosity, humor, and desire to take on new ventures and implement new ideas.
Family funeral service will be held on Aug. 22, 2020, in Mattapoisett, Mass., to be followed by a celebration of life held in Keene, N.H., date TBD. The family requests those who wish to express sympathy consider making a contribution to the B.N. Baybutt Education Fund, Bank of America, 20 Central Square, Keene, NH 03431.
For online guestbook, please visit wwwjohnlawrencefuneralhome.com