Frederick O. McConnell Jr., 54, of Manchester, NH passed away on August 4, 2019. Born in Boston, MA on September 9, 1964, he was a son of Frederick O. McConnell Sr. and Dorothy (Kelley) McConnell.
Frederick served in the Army National Guard Reserves in his younger years and had recently been employed by Velcro in Manchester. He was a devoted Patriots fan and looked forward to football season each year.
He is survived by his father, Frederick McConnell Sr.; his brother, Keith McConnell; his children, Anthony and Jeffrey McConnell; one grandchild, Caden; several aunts, uncles, extended family members and friends.
Services will be held on Saturday, August 24th at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover Street, Manchester. A memorial gathering will be held from 10:00am-12:00pm and a memorial service will take place at 12:00pm. Family and friends are invited to attend.
To view Frederick's online tribute, send condolences to his family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 22, 2019