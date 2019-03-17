NASHUA - Frederick "Skip" Perkins, Sr., 76, of Nashua, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Lahey Clinic in Burlington, MA, after a period of declining health.
He was born on September 8, 1942 in Jaffrey, NH, to the late Frederick G. and Margaret (Cutter) Perkins. He worked at Batesville Casket in Nashua for many years before the facility closed.
He was predeceased by his wife, Maureen (Beatty) Perkins on April 14, 2017. They had shared 42 wonderful years of marriage. He was also predeceased by a brother-in-law, Dick Valeri and a sister-in-law, Betsy Dora.
Surviving members of his family include his son Frederick "Skippy" Perkins, Jr. and his wife Amy of Nashua; a brother, Peter Perkins and his wife Velma; two sisters-in-law, Mary Ellen Valeri and Barbara Ostroski and her husband Ray, all of MA; three brothers-in-law, Larry Crowley and his wife Diane, Doug Crowley and his wife Joanna and Jim Crowley and his husband Ron Viola, all of MA; along with his beloved cats Rusty and Emily, and his "Granddog" Teddie.
Calling hours will be held at the Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack, on Thursday, March 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. A service will be held in the chapel of the funeral home at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Meals on Wheels - Nashua.
To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com.
George R. Rivet Funeral Home
425 Daniel Webster Highway
Merrimack, NH 03054
(603) 424-5530
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 17, 2019