Pete as I have known him was truly my dearest friend. A great man who worked his whole life I am talking whole life. Pete would say I am done so done 67 years old. Just when he was going to enjoy the fruit of his labor he was taken from us. Pete you had more to give all of us. Why? Why? Pete was loving Son a caring Brother a Husband a Father and Grandfather. Frederick Peter Abaid was was my best friend had to be 60 years we knew everything about everthing in our lives. I shared my life with Pete I have no regrets. I miss Pete and will never stop thinking of him.

MICHAEL Joseph Peter DELEO

Friend