Frederick Peter Abaid
1952 - 2020
Frederick Peter Abaid, 67, of Merrimack passed away on Thursday, May 7th, 2020 at Southern NH Medical Center in Nashua.

He was born in Everett, MA on December 9th, 1952 to Rose (Calabruso) Abaid of Merrimack and the late Frederick Abaid.

Peter was a business owner throughout the years, owning Abaid Home Repair and Donut Depot. He was also a caregiver and cherished time with his loved ones. He enjoyed cooking and collecting train memorabilia. Peter touched the lives of everyone he encountered and will be greatly missed as the son, brother, husband, father, papa, friend, confidant, and role model we all knew him as.

Along with his father, Peter was pre-deceased by a granddaughter, Amanda Lynn.

He will be forever be remembered by his loving wife Susan (Baudreau) Abaid; his first wife and their two children, Stacey Abaid and her husband Mike Thompson and Alia Abaid; four step-children, Rusty Wightman and his wife Jodi, Steven Symanski, Kim Russell and her husband Tom, and Robin Barham; 11 grandchildren, Taya, Joshua, Kyley, Alivia, Halley, Cassidy, Alyssa, Ashley, Emily, Zac, and Autumn; a great-granddaughter, Riley; three brothers, Dennis Abaid and his wife Linda, David Abaid, and Joey Abaid and his wife Liz, along with several nieces and nephews.

Due to current public health and safety concerns, funeral services for Peter will be limited to immediate family members and held privately. We thank you for your understanding during these difficult times.

For those who wish, memorial contributions in Peter's memory can be made to the charity of your choice.

To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com

Published in Union Leader on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 15, 2020
My deepest sympathy and condolences to the family. My name is Nick Inglese. I am Rose's sister connie's grandson and was trying to find out some information if theres someone in the immediate family that might be able to help me and my twin sister out. You can find me on facebook or text/call me at 603-923-7076. thank you so much and once again, very sorry for your loss. Talk to you soon hopefully. You can also reach me on my email at nickinglese@yahoo.com
Nick Inglese
Family
May 14, 2020
Will miss you
Elaine DeLeo and family
Friend
May 14, 2020
To the family ,our deepest condolences!
Ray & Harriet Riendeau
Friend
May 13, 2020
Peter was a character. Took good care of his mother, his wife, his family. You always knew where he stood. He didn't pull punches. Society lost a good man.
Ed and Betty Trembly
Neighbor
May 13, 2020
Dianne Way
Family
May 13, 2020
Fred was the first person we met when we moved to Merrimack 6 years ago. He was always friendly and kind. He was the best neighbor Ive ever had and an all around down to earth kind of person that is So rare to find. Im great full to have known him and I will miss him dearly. Sincere condolences.
Maureen Quirk
Neighbor
May 13, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss he was a great and will be greatly missed
Steve Desrosiers
Neighbor
May 13, 2020
Sue and Family,

May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Steven White
Acquaintance
May 13, 2020
Sorry for your loss. May you draw close to our loving God by reading his word, and find comfort in the hope he gives us all : of seeing our loved ones again in a beautiful new paradise home here on earth.
May 13, 2020
Cynthia Boynton
Acquaintance
May 12, 2020
Sue and family
My heart and prayers are with you. He touched us all and will be remembered
Love to all
Dianne
Dan
Sakalaukus
Dianne Sakalaukus
May 12, 2020
Stacey, Alia and family, I am so sorry to hear about your loss. Will forever remember your Dad as we were sitting at the counter eating the most delicious donuts ever! My heart goes out to you during this time. Sending thoughts and prayers that you find comfort in the presence of your Dad in all the little reminders that come in every day life. There is no doubt he loved you and you will continue to feel that love every day.
Cynthia (Cox) Tranchemontagne
Friend
May 12, 2020
Peter when you arrive with the rest of our family please give Grandma a hug for me and my mother. Tell your dad and the rest of them they have not been forgotten and there will be a time we will all be together again.
Cousin Bobby.
Victor De Marco
Family
May 12, 2020
Sue and Family,
We are very sad to hear of Freds passing. we will always remember what a fun guy he was and all the laughs at all the family birthday parties ,we were grateful to be a part of. sending lots of love ❤
The Jordan family
May 12, 2020
Joe and Family, We were so sorry to hear the sad news of your loss of your brother. May God Bless you all at this difficult time. May all the wonderful memories of your brother live forever in your hearts. Bruce and Anne Keller Milford, NH
Bruce Keller
Friend
May 12, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss sue, I remember him always being so nice hugs to you all
Joan Powers
Friend
May 12, 2020
Uncle Fred ... bigger than life, with a gentle heart!
We will never forget you!

Until we meet again!

Your Georgia Family
David and Dianne Way and Family
Brother
May 12, 2020
Sue & family, we are so very sorry and sad to hear of Peter's passing. We have many fond & fun memories with him & Sue. Our camping trips and home gatherings were always filled with love & joy! You all have our deepest sympathies. Praying for peace in your hearts through this most difficult time. Our warmest regards, Rico & Dianne ❤❤
Rico & Dianne Lorenzetti
Friend
May 12, 2020
Stacey so sorry for your loss
Donald Bernard
Teacher
May 12, 2020
Freddy thinking of you! A man with a lot to say but I have no words today. Heartbroken
Robin Barham
Friend
May 11, 2020
It's difficult to express what a wonderful man Pete was in a few words. Anyone who called him friend was truly blessed. I am so sorry for your loss.
Kathleen DeLeo -Totoris
Friend
May 11, 2020
Pete as I have known him was truly my dearest friend. A great man who worked his whole life I am talking whole life. Pete would say I am done so done 67 years old. Just when he was going to enjoy the fruit of his labor he was taken from us. Pete you had more to give all of us. Why? Why? Pete was loving Son a caring Brother a Husband a Father and Grandfather. Frederick Peter Abaid was was my best friend had to be 60 years we knew everything about everthing in our lives. I shared my life with Pete I have no regrets. I miss Pete and will never stop thinking of him.
MICHAEL Joseph Peter DELEO
Friend
May 11, 2020
Sue and family,
We are so sorry for your sudden loss. Fred will be missed. Hopefully the image of his smile and the great memories you have will stay in your mind and hearts forever.
Love, the Bangs Family
Dianne Bangs
May 11, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Sharon Silvestri
Family
May 11, 2020
Pete was such a fun and friendly guy at our morning coffee group at the Donut Express. Sad to hear. Sincere sympathy to his friends and family. RIP Pete. Bonnie Bottazzi
Bonnie Bottazzi
Friend
May 11, 2020
Prayers and Blessings to family and friend's..May every beautiful day bring special memories for all to share.......God Bless... Reynolds family.
Reynolds
Friend
May 11, 2020
A genuine human. Fred will be missed for sure. I will always be grateful for his help and keeping me on my toes with your wit! Sending love and prayers to the family.
Andrea Sullivan
Friend
May 11, 2020
I wish I was hugging you today instead of missing you
Fran Richards
Friend
May 11, 2020
Such a great guy and woderful personality. Passed to soon and too quick. Sincere condolences.
Peter Hansen
Friend
May 11, 2020
I have truly lost a best friend who was also like a brother I never had. Nothing can bring him back but nothing will ever erase my memories of our friendship and closeness. RIP Fred
Denis Richards
Friend
May 11, 2020
Condolenes to your family
Denise Silva
Friend
May 11, 2020
Such a Great Guy. He was always smiling and always said Hello. So sorry for your loss❤
Betty-Jo Overton
Acquaintance
May 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of George R. Rivet Funeral Home
