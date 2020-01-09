Guest Book View Sign Service Information Chadwick Funeral Service 235 Main Street New London , NH 03257 (603)-526-6442 Send Flowers Obituary

SOUTH SUTTON - Frederick "Fritz" Pratt, of South Sutton, passed away on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, after a battle with cancer.



He was born on Sept. 9, 1930.



Social, good-natured, and generous, Fritz was loved and appreciated by all who had the pleasure of engaging with his jocular personality and biting sense of humor.



Fritz grew up in Salem and Marblehead, Mass., with his siblings, Oliver "O.G." Mark, and sister Merah, where his father, a World War I veteran, worked. Fritz came to live in Rhode Island when his father Oliver "Ollie" and mother Merah (Shrum), moved the family there in order to take over as CEO of Rhode Island Hospital.



As a young man, Fritz was captain of his basketball team at Moses Brown, ran cross-country, and pole vaulted. He attended the University of Massachusetts, and Nichols College.



Just as he was enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1952, Fritz married his longtime sweetheart and love of his life, Jane Barrows. Fritz served honorably in the Korean War and upon returning home in 1954, returned and graduated from UMass.



After working for General Electric, Fritz, along with his father and brother-in-law, invested in a jewelry company known as Wells in Attleborough, Mass., and created a wildly successful firm. Fritz continued to work in the jewelry and casting supply business until he retired.



He and his wife Jane adopted three children and the love of their children and the outdoors brought them to New Hampshire in 1971, from where Jane and Fritz could be with them all the time, away from the noise and summer boredom of Providence, R.I., where they lived at the time.



Fritz worked in Rhode Island, coming to New Hampshire and Blaisdell Hill Farm on the weekends until his retirement in 2002, where he joined his beloved wife Jane until she passed in February of 2008. Aside from general merriment and socializing with his local friends, Fritz was also the official groundskeeper of the Sutton Historical Society.



Family members include his older brother, Mark S. Pratt and his wife Deloris of Washington, D.C.; his three children and loving families, Jonathan and his wife Johnna Pratt of North Kingstown, R.I., Jennifer McCourt and her husband Bob of Henniker, and children Trevor with his wife Kelsey of Portsmouth, and Joshua of Henniker, and Jeffery with his wife Sherry Pratt, and two children Sophie, and Addison of Somersworth.



.



SERVICES: A celebration of life will be held in the South Sutton Meeting House in the spring.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Sutton Historical Society; Home Instead Senior Care of Manchester; or the Sunapee Visiting Nursing Association.



To express condolences, please visit





