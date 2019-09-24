Guest Book View Sign Service Information Carrier Family Funeral Home & Crematory 38 Range Rd Windham , NH 03087 (603)-898-9552 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Carrier Family Funeral Home & Crematory 38 Range Rd Windham , NH 03087 View Map Funeral service 1:30 PM First Congregational Church Salem , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SALEM - Frederick R. "Fred" Cross Jr., 79, of Salem, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Mass General Hospital surrounded by his loving family.



He is survived by the love of his life, Jean Cross. They recently celebrated 58 years of marriage.



In 1958, he graduated from Crosby High School in Belfast, Maine. He continued his studies at Husson University in Bangor, Maine, graduating in 1962.



After his schooling, Fred and Jean relocated to Danvers, Mass., where he accepted a position with the U.S. General Accounting Office. During his 35 years of service, Fred earned many awards including one for saving the federal government more than 800 million dollars. This award was reported on by newspapers as well as an article in Reader's Digest.



In 1967, Fred and Jean settled in Salem. They were active members of the First Congregation Church in Salem. Fred spent many years as moderator and financial secretary for the church.



Fred was the co-founder of the Salem Junior Hockey League. He coached both hockey and Little League. He was a leader for the Cub Scouts and was a positive role model to all.



He was predeceased by his parents, Frederick R. Cross and Carolyn Cross of Searsmont, Maine; his sons, Frederick R. Cross III and David Cross; his daughter, Cynthia; and his grandson, PJ Giordano Jr.



Family members include his daughters, Dianne Giordano and her husband Pat of Londonderry, Brenda Thomas and her husband Bern of North Sutton, and Carole Haskins and her husband Joe of Manchester; his sisters, Lois Barber Piepho of Springfield, Mass., and Bonita Staples of Swanville, Maine; his grandchildren, Jennifer, Ethan, Dylan, Jasmine, Brianna, Cameron, Arabelle and Freddie; his great-granddaughter, Melissa; and his step-grandchildren, Bern and Anita and their families.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, Sept. 26, from 4 to 8 p.m. in Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Road, Windham.



Funeral services are planned for Friday, Sept. 27, at 1:30 p.m. in First Congregational Church, Salem. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Salem.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to of New Hampshire, 814 Elm St., Suite 300, Manchester, N.H. 03101.



For directions or to send an online condolence to the family, please visit

