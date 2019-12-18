|
EXETER - Frederick T. "Tad" Comstock, Jr., 94, passed away peacefully on Dec. 16, 2019, in the Boulders at Riverwoods Retirement Community in Exeter. He was the husband of Georgette (May) Comstock.
Born in Chicago, Ill., in 1925, he was the son of the late Frederick T. and Muriel (Fullerton) Comstock. He was raised in South Glens Falls, N.Y.
After high school, he attended the Newark College of Engineering. After one year, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps where he proudly served in World War II with an engineering demolition unit during the Battle of Iwo Jima.
After the war, Tad attended the Thayer School of Engineering at Dartmouth College where he graduated in 1948 with a BCE degree and in 1951 he earned a U.S. Navy commission as an ensign in the Civil Engineering Corps.
From 1948 to 1950, Tad worked for the New Hampshire Department of Public Works and Highways in Bridge Design and Construction. From 1950 to 1956, he was employed as a structural design engineer with the Anderson Nichols & Co. consulting firm. From 1958 until his retirement in 1985, Tad worked in New York, Illinois and New Hampshire for the Federal Highway Administration (FHA) and served his last 18 years with the FHA as the New Hampshire Division Engineer and Administrator.
As a professional engineer, Tad served as a member and past president of many professional organizations including the New Hampshire Society of Professional Engineers, the New Hampshire Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers and the Dartmouth Society of Engineers. He was also past president of the New Hampshire Federal Executive Association.
During his professional career, Tad earned several prestigious awards including the FHWA Bronze Medal Award for Superior Achievement, the U.S. Secretary of Transportation Silver Medal Award for Meritorious Achievement and the New Hampshire Engineer of the Year Award from the New Hampshire Society of Professional Engineers.
Tad was also involved with the community where he was a trustee of the Concord Hospital and the former Visiting Nurse Association, a member and past president of the Concord Rotary Club, an Eagle Scout and Boy Scout Troop and district committeeman, and a deacon and longtime member of the South Congregational Church in Concord.
Tad was a devoted husband and had great love for his family and friends. He loved to travel and enjoyed many outdoor activities including tennis, golf, canoeing, fishing and spending time at Bow Lake where he often participated in the sailboat races.
Tad was predeceased by his brother, John of South Glens Falls, N.Y., and wives Bertha (Wiley) and Martha (Abbot).
Family members include his wife, Georgette May Comstock; his children, Janet (Mark) Russell of Warwick, R.I., Sandra Comstock and Nancy Comstock Bishop of Portland, Maine, and Gregg (Lyn) Comstock of Bedford; his stepchildren, Katherine (Jeff) Clough of Loudon, Will (Sue) Abbot of Missoula, Mont., Jacqueline (Roger) Brown of Portsmouth, and Colette Nickerson (deceased) of Maine; his grandchildren, Jennifer (Aaron) Monastesse and Stephanie Russell of Warwick, R.I., Hallie Comstock Repeta of Portland, Maine, Ryan (Rachael and daughter Corrina) Comstock of Goffstown, Jeff Comstock of Portsmouth, Heather Comstock of Nashua, and Carl (Marissa) Bishop of Woodbury, Conn.; his stepgrandchildren, Andrew (Amanda and children Savannah and Duncan) Stone of Loudon, Michael Clough of Barboursville, Va., and Maria Abbot-Johnson (James) and Natalie Abbot of Bozeman, Mont.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, Dec. 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Waters Funeral Home, 50 S. Main St., Concord.
A memorial service is planned for Friday, Dec. 20, at noon in First Congregational Church in Hopkinton. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Red Cross (https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html/).
