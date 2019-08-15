Guest Book View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Service 12:30 PM New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery 110 Daniel Webster Highway Boscawen , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

PENACOOK - Fredrica Kay (Flynn) Griffin, 73, a longtime resident of Raymond, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in Concord Regional VNA Hospice House. She determinedly spent most of her final days at her home in Penacook - the home she purchased in order to be closer to her husband who resided at the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton.



Fredrica, or "Ric" as she preferred, was born in 1946 and grew up in the town of Lancaster. She met her future husband, Clifford Griffin, in grade school and the two of them attended the same local schools until they became high school sweethearts. She continued her education at Vermont College where she earned an associate degree before marrying her "Cliff", "Cliff-y", "Cliff-o", a marriage that would last 50 years before Cliff's passing in May of 2016.



She was well known in the town of Raymond, having worked in the town school system for 32 years as an administrative assistant.



Ric had many interests and hobbies, but her greatest joy was to be among her family as wife, mother, sister, and grandmother. She was one of the four "Flynn Girls" sisters of Lancaster, including the late Patricia "Pat" Pelletier of Georgetown, Mass., Maureen "Reen" Lacasse of Old Lyme, Conn., and Sharon Turmelle of Concord.



Family members include her four children, Anderson Griffin (partner Bernie) of Fryeburg, Maine, Peter (wife Heather) Griffin of Londonderry, Jodi Griffin (husband Chad) Berghoefer of Minnesota, and Jay (wife Katie) Griffin of Bow; her six beloved grandchildren, Megan, Jacobus, Kaylin, Braeden, Ava, and Lydia; and one great-grandchild, Flynn.



Ric was greatly loved by family and friends and will be sorely missed. She always had an abundance of personality, wit and attitude, although you might have missed it unless you read between her lines, or her fingers.



SERVICES: A graveside service is planned for Friday, Aug. 16, at 12:30 p.m. in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, followed by a luncheon at Alan's Restaurant in Boscawen. The family welcomes flowers, which may be delivered to the cemetery for services.



Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium is in charge of arrangements.



