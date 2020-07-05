Freeman "Free" Scott Young Jr., 84, of Manchester, NH, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, after a sudden illness at Mass General Hospital in Boston, MA. Born January 16, 1936, in Manchester, NH, he was the son of the late Freeman and Mildred "Millie" (Prescott) Young.
Free was raised in Manchester, NH where he met his high-school sweetheart and wife of almost 25 years, Lillian (Fosher) Young of Hillsborough, NH. Free and Lillian raised 5 daughters in Manchester with a short stint in Buena Park" California before returning to Manchester, NH. '
In August of 1983 Free met the love of his life, Theresa L. Peacock of Manchester, NH. They were married on May 26, 1984 and recently celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary this past May.
Free attended Manchester High School West in Manchester, NH and following graduation became a Jack of all Trades! He moved to Buena Park, CA where he worked for 10 years as First Article Man for Swedlow, Inc. in Garden Grove, CA where he had the honor of working on the Minute Man Missile. He then moved his family back to Manchester, NH and started his own business, The Emporium, where he fabricated and sold leather goods for several years. Free also worked as a manager at the Harugari on Douglas Street in. Manchester where he served on the board. Finally, he worked for the City of Manchester as a Foreman/Horticulturist at the Pine Grove Cemetery on Brown Avenue and retired from the City of Manchester after 30 years of service.
Free loved spending time with his family (favoring his faithful sidekick, Peter), being outside gardening, fishing and target shooting. He had a special place in his heart for all animals but was especially fond of dogs. He enjoyed going out to dinner with Terry on Friday nights and visiting his siblings Marilyn and her late husband Roland "Rollie"; and Ann after dinner. He was always busy with projects and fixing things around the house. They also enjoyed going on cruises through the years. After retiring, Free and Terry spent a couple years in Florida but missed family and moved back to Manchester.
Free will be missed dearly by all those who knew him. Members of his family include his loving wife, Terry; 5 daughters: Donna Young, of Hemet, CA; Barbara Seaman of Hemet, CA; Christine "Chris" Young, and her husband, Julien "Tad" of Dunbarton, NH; Karen Byers, and her husband, BJ of Mont Vernon, NH; and, Sharon Underwood, and her husband, Glen of Bedford, NH; 14 grandchildren: 15 great-grandchildren; and 1 great- great grandchild. Free was predeceased by his daughter Donna Young of Hemet, CA; granddaughter Samantha Lamothe of Manchester, NH; and stepson Mike Delisle of Manchester, NH.
A Celebration of Life has been scheduled for a date to be later determined in June of 2021 at the Backroom Restaurant in Manchester, NH. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your nearest Animal Rescue League. For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com