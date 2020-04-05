On Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at the age of 70 years, Fritz Giddings of Wilmot, N.H., son of Fredric H. Giddings and Gusta Morgan (Giddings) Teach, passed away at his home after a brief illness from surgical complications.
He was born in Bangor, Maine, Dec. 9, 1948. Graduated from New Hampton School and attended Denver University. In his younger years, Fritz was an avid kayaker, Federation Ski Racer, and star gazer. He earned his Ski Instructors Certification pins in both America and Canada, as well as coached youth ski racing at King Ridge Ski Area. He had a love of Lionel model trains, building model airplanes, woodworking and reading.
Fritz worked in many professions, owned a house painting company, logging business, worked as a real estate broker, and was an accomplished and owner of a real estate appraisal company. He was a staunch advocate for the legal protection of New Hampshire's wetlands and forests.
He is survived by his sisters Brooke M. (Giddings) Hagerman (David) of Lyme Center N.H., Suzanne Giddings of Venice Fla., Scotty Giddings of Carbondale Colo.; brothers Morgan McL. Giddings of Whitefish Bay, Wis., and Bruce C. Giddings of Henrico, Va.; as well as cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
SERVICES: As per his request there will be no funeral service.
Memorial donations may be made to Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests (SPNHF), 54 Portsmouth St., Concord, NH. 03301.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 5, 2020