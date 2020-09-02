1/1
G. Robert Dunn
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share G.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
G. Robert Dunn, resident of Manchester, passed away peacefully on Aug. 12, 2020.

Bob was born Nov. 3, 1925, to Minard and Annie Dunn. He graduated from Manchester High School Central and joined the Marines in June 1943, serving in Japan. Upon his return Bob worked in the furniture business, first in partnership with his brother Francis, and then on his own with NH Bedding Co. from which he retired in 2005. Bob was an avid golfer and liked the horses as well.

Bob is survived by three children, Rosalyn, Robert and Michael; five grandchildren, Joshua, Eryn, Patrick, Collin, Stephanie; and three great-grandchildren, Brooke, Brody, and Teyton. Granddaughter Catelyn predeceased him.

A graveside ceremony will be held at the Veterans' Cemetery in Boscawen, N.H., on Sept. 4, 2020 at 2:30. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a veterans organization.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Veterans' Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved