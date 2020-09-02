G. Robert Dunn, resident of Manchester, passed away peacefully on Aug. 12, 2020.Bob was born Nov. 3, 1925, to Minard and Annie Dunn. He graduated from Manchester High School Central and joined the Marines in June 1943, serving in Japan. Upon his return Bob worked in the furniture business, first in partnership with his brother Francis, and then on his own with NH Bedding Co. from which he retired in 2005. Bob was an avid golfer and liked the horses as well.Bob is survived by three children, Rosalyn, Robert and Michael; five grandchildren, Joshua, Eryn, Patrick, Collin, Stephanie; and three great-grandchildren, Brooke, Brody, and Teyton. Granddaughter Catelyn predeceased him.A graveside ceremony will be held at the Veterans' Cemetery in Boscawen, N.H., on Sept. 4, 2020 at 2:30. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a veterans organization.