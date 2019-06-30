Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for G. William Porter. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

G. William Porter was born on March 22, 1937, in Damariscotta, Maine, to Gordon and Alice Porter. He was raised in Kennebunk, Maine.



Fondly known as "Bill" by all those who loved him, Bill always had a quick-witted, mischievous nature and love for others. He was committed to community and education, which is evidenced by not only his personal accomplishments in the field of education, but also his tireless pursuits to make countless educational opportunities available to youth across the span of at least three states.



Bill worked hard to set an example of excellence. He began as a teacher and progressed to guidance counselor. He didn't stop there, but continued on to achieve a doctorate of education working with the state department of education to bring and expand technical programs to high schools. He encouraged and fostered agricultural programs in partnership with FFA.



Bill worked ceaselessly and self-sacrificially for the communities he served. He was recognized numerous times for his excellence in service in many areas. He served on many commissions and boards. He received awards from the New Hampshire Fire Standards and Training Commission, the National FFA Commission, the New Hampshire Department of Education Commission, the Vocational Technical Advisory Board, the New Hampshire Industrial Education Association to name a few. He was the recipient of the Angel Award for "your wisdom and generosity in creating the Bill Porter Scholarship."



Bill's achievements and dedication to the community and education are too numerous to mention. The only thing that out shown this love was his love and commitment to his wife and children. Bill Porter was a man dedicated to those he loved.



He is survived by his loving wife of thirty-five years, Cindy Porter, his three children, Lisa Williams, Bethany Porter, and Geoffrey Porter, and grandchildren, Jessica Williams, Sam Williams, Taylor Williams, Corey Bergstrom, and Pason Porter. Bill was someone everyone was happy to be around and lit up the room with his enthusiasm and humor. There are not enough kind or loving words to describe this wonderful man.



Bill Porter passed into eternity on June 4, 2019, at 5:18 p.m. in New Bern, N.C. He will be sorely missed.



SERVICES: A celebration of life will be held at Hart's Turkey Farm in Meredith, NH on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 2 p.m.

