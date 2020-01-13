SALEM - Gale E. (Lewis) Smith, 79, of Salem, passed away on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in Pleasant Valley Nursing Center.
Born and educated in Salem, she graduated from Woodbury High School.
Gale worked as a nurse's aide for Lawrence General Hospital. In addition, she worked at Mann's Orchard in Methuen, Mass.
She enjoyed summering at Terrace Pines in Center Ossipee for more than 50 years. Gale also enjoyed photography.
Family members include her husband, Craig Smith of Salem; and her nephews, Jamie and Danny Grant.
She was predeceased by her parents, Natalie (Haigh) and Daniel Lewis; and her sister, Faith Grant.
SERVICES: Visitation is Wednesday, Jan. 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Douglas & Johnson Funeral Home, 214 Main St., Salem. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Salem.
To send a message of condolence to the family, please view the obituary at www.douglasandjohnson.com.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 13, 2020