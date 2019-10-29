Guest Book View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

On October 22, with the sun still ascending in the eastern sky; a sweet bite in the crystalline air that might have arrived from one of his golden boyhood baseball mornings; and the gentle rays of autumn shimmering past and through yellow leaves, or none, or few; Gale Hennessy regained his stride and trotted across the dew sparkled diamond into the field of dreams.



Born July 7, 1938, to the late Richard and Bessie (Brown) Hennessy, Gale grew up and played that boyhood baseball in Hancock, NH. Gale graduated from the University of New Hampshire in 1961 and spent his first several work years teaching history and coaching, then embarked on a new trajectory that would lead him to make some New Hampshire history of his own.



Imbued by his parents with an abiding concern for others that would come to define his life, and inspired by Franklin D. Roosevelt and his New Deal belief in government action to address social inequity, Gale began a new job that well suited those sensibilities. Starting out in 1967 as a program coordinator at a small community services agency based in Nashua, NH, Gale would soon become deputy director, and then executive director, of what is now Southern New Hampshire Services, Inc.



During the nearly half a century of Gale's stewardship the organization expanded into one of the largest community action agencies in northern New England, providing lower income families and older adults with a range of services including the Head Start early childhood education program; food aid including the Women, Infants and Children Nutrition Program and the Commodity Supplemental Food Program; the Retired Senior Volunteer Program; energy assistance programs; homeless prevention and outreach services; and workforce development initiatives.



Even as he dramatically enhanced his agency's ability to assist many thousands of deserving New Hampshire residents each year, Gale rose to prominence in the state, regional, and national community action networks with his keen understanding of both historical context and prevailing political considerations.



Though Gale routinely stepped to the lectern to rule business proceedings with an impossibly deep, resonant voice that seemed to rumble down from the heavens in surround sound, those who know will attest to his otherwise unassuming, reserved, gentle manner. He was unfailingly good-humored and carried a warm, kind, reassuring presence wherever he went.



The positive effects of Gale's life's work are countless and continuing. The compassionate armies of human services professionals he assembled and empowered proceed. His steady optimism and strength of purpose through decade upon decade of volatile political dynamics inspire as they always did. This good, good man lives on.



His passion for the New York Yankees may also be undying but that's the way the ball bounces.



Gale is loved and held dear by his other half of 38 years, Linda Dunfey, and her siblings, nieces, nephew, grandnephews, and grandniece; as well as Gale's two cousins.



SERVICES: Calling hours will be held from 2-4 on Wednesday, October 30 at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover Street, Manchester, NH. Please omit flowers, but consider if you wish a donation to USA, P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD, 21741-5030.



To view Gale's online tribute, send condolences to his family, or for more information, visit



