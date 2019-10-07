Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CANDIA - Garvin L. Beckwith passed away on June 13, 2019, in Hanover Hills Wellness Center after a period of declining health.



Born in Presque Isle, Maine, on March 2, 1934, he was the son of Glen L. and Gladys Beckwith.



In 1953, he graduated from South Portland High School in Maine.



He spent his teenage years summering on Monhegan Island, Maine, at the Island Inn.



Garvin married Joanne Lowell of South Portland in October of 1957. They returned to Monhegan Island many times over the years.



The couple moved to Manchester where Garvin worked for Gary Durette at The Camera Shop as a darkroom technician for more than 40 years. He also worked at Candia Woods Golf Links (Charmingfare golf course) part and full time for more than 40 years.



Garvin enjoyed playing golf with his buddies and smoking his pipe - outside of the house.



Family members include his wife of 62 years, Joanne; three daughters, Kathy and husband Harris Burpee, Kim Bissonnette and husband Bill Gauthier, and Karen and husband Brad Balon; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and his brother, Gary and his wife Jane Beckwith of Elizabeth, Maine.



.



SERVICES: As per his wishes, Garvin's ashes were scattered in Portland Harbor, Maine.

Published in Union Leader on Oct. 7, 2019

