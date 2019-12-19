Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary D. Bremner. View Sign Service Information Peabody Funeral Home 15 Birch Street Derry , NH 03038 (603)-432-2801 Send Flowers Obituary





CHESTER - Gary D. Bremner, 64, of Chester, passed away suddenly on Dec. 17, 2019.He was a kind and generous man with a gentle soul and a fierce love for his family.Gary was co-founder of A Birthday to Remember, a program run with Families in Transition to give homeless children birthday parties since 2009.In addition, he was an excellent musician and shared his talent by volunteering to play "Taps" at military funerals and memorials and fundraisers for the Jerry Lewis Telethon.He was a wonderful husband to his wife of 39 years and loving father to two sons and a daughter. Gary struggled with health issues over the years but was always there to lend a hand to someone in need. He will be greatly missed.Family members include his wife, Margaret "Peg" Bremner; his sons, Stephen Bremner, and William Bremner; his daughter-in-law, Kristin Bremner; his daughter, Heather Gambrell; his son-in-law, Kerry Gambrell; his granddaughters, Sarah and Emma Gambrell; his sisters-in-law Karen McDonald and Marsha McDonald; and nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by his parents, Christina (Hunter) Bremner and Henry Bremner.SERVICES: There will be a private family service.Memorial donations may be made to the Manchester Animal Shelter, 490 Dunbarton Road, Manchester, N.H. 03102 or https://www.manchesteranimalshelter.org/ , which would be a great way to spread kindness in his memory.Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry, is in charge of arrangements.To send a condolence, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on Dec. 19, 2019

