Gary D. Moul, 70, of Epsom, formerly of Goshen, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, August 15, 2020.
Born on March 24, 1950 in Manchester, he was the son of the late Thomas R. and Lillian H. (Robertson) Moul.
Gary worked for many years at Elektrisola until his retirement. He enjoyed Mountain Climbing and hiking, sharing that passion with several friends and family members. Gary loved reading and learning about the Civil War and World War II. He proudly served his country in the US Army Reserves.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, James Moul.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy (Silva) Moul of Epsom, with whom he shared 36 years of marriage; his son, Christopher Allen Mathews and his wife Nichole of Claremont; his daughter, Faydra Martell and her husband Jonathan of Epsom; his sister, Rebecca Trudelle and her husband Peter of Boulder Creek, CA; his brother, Thomas Moul and his wife Betsey; sister-in-law, Mary Moul of Goshen, his grandchildren, Dylan, Mason, Austin, Kaylee and Trinity Mathews and Ezra Martell as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private Graveside Service will be held at the convenience of the family and A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. The Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.petitroan.com