MANCHESTER - Gary G. Gilman, 63, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 2, 2019, in his Manchester home.Born on March 18, 1956, he was the second oldest child of the late George and Florence (Mitchell) Gilman. He was a lifelong Manchester resident.In 1974, Gary graduated from Manchester High School Central. Upon graduation, Gary joined the U.S. Air Force and proudly served his country from 1974 through 1977.After being discharged from the U.S. Air Force, Gary went to work at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Manchester where he met the love of his life, Anne Grady Lesnick, whom he married on a freezing cold day in January 1983 at St. Augustine Church. At that time Gary immediately became a patient father to four growing boys aged 8 to 17. His family grew once more when Gary and Anne welcomed their adorable daughter Shannon on June 17, 1984. Shortly before Shannon's birth, Gary began his career at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard from which he retired in 2016 giving him a total of 43 years of employment with the federal government.Gary and Anne were heavily involved with the New Hampshire Chapter of Parents of Murdered Children, in which Gary served as the chapter leader for many years. Gary was also a member of Sweeney Post, The American Legion, for more than 25 years.Throughout his lifetime Gary was an avid photographer and fisherman. Gary's love of board games began when he was young and would play Scrabble with his mother. He became especially good at playing chess and backgammon. As the years went on he became an expert at card games including cribbage, double-hand solitaire, and on Saturday evenings you could always be assured that there would be nickel and dime poker games taking place at Gary and Anne's home. Above all else was Gary's love of music; he knew the words and tunes to every popular song from the mid- 1950s through the 1980s. Gary loved to drive - thus, he was always the designated person to take the steering wheel. Saturday or Sunday afternoon drives would always find him taking a detour to Maine to go for a picnic followed by antiquing.In Gary's retirement he could often be found caring for his two youngest granddaughters. He would joyfully bring them to the playground, on long walks, shopping, and to school. Most of all he just loved being with them, and they loved being around him.Gary will always be remembered for his ready smile, his wonderful sense of humor, and his kindness to everyone. He was the best husband, father, and Pepere that anyone could ever hope for. Simply stated, Gary was Anne's "Gentle Giant".Family members include his wife Anne; his daughter, Shannon and husband Thomas Shurtleff; his son, Stanley Lesnick; his sister, Judy and husband Mark Aron; his brothers, Rick and wife Kathy Gilman, and Bruce and wife Kim Gilman; his daughter-in-law, Fran Lesnick; his granddaughters, Natasha, Trisha, Kelly, Caitlin, Mary and Margaret; his grandson, Paul; his brother-in-law, Gerry and wife Sylvia Grady; his sister-in-law, Mary and husband Joe Panarese; four great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins; and his only surviving aunt, Mae, and her husband Mickey.In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sons Tim, Paul and Sean.SERVICES: Visitation is Friday, Aug. 9, from 4 to 6 p.m. in McHugh Funeral Home, 283 Hanover St., corner of Beech Street, Manchester, followed by a memorial service in the funeral home.Memorial donations may be made to Camp Fatima EC Week, 32 Fatima Road, Gilmanton Iron Works, N.H. 03837.Condolences may be offered at www.mchughfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on Aug. 8, 2019

