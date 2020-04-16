Gary H. Hanchett, 65, of Rochester, died peacefully on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
He was born November 8, 1954 in Lebanon, a son of the late Gordon and Laura Jane (Martin) Hanchett.
Gary lost his mother at a young age and was raised by his father Gordon and step mother Janet Hanchett in Portsmouth, where he was a graduate from Portsmouth High School. Following graduation he enlisted in the United States Marine Corp where he served for a number of years before returning home and working various jobs throughout the country.
Family members include his daughters, Alyssa Hanchett and Kelly Hanchett; son Chad Hanchett; sisters, Pamela Lankford and Linda Heatlie; brother David Hanchett and several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
In addition to his father, mother and step mother, he was predeceased by his sister Brenda Hanchett Hobbs
At Gary's request all services will be private. If desired the family suggest donations to the , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Gary's memorial website and sign his tribute wall.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 16, 2020