NASHUA - Gary H. Watson, 73, former 40-year resident of Merrimack and now of Nashua, passed away on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in the Community Hospice House, Merrimack, after a period of declining health.
Born in Nashua on March 21, 1946, he was the son of the late Harold W. Watson and Dorothy (Lynn) Watson (Guevin).
Raised and educated in Nashua, he graduated from Nashua High School in 1964. Later, he earned an associate degree in criminal justice from Rivier College.
After graduating, Gary served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1965 to 1969 and was honorably discharged as a sergeant.
He joined the Nashua Police Department and served for 22 years. He retired from that department with the rank of captain. Gary became chief of police for Norwich, Vt., leading that department for five years.
Upon returning to Merrimack, he worked as a consultant for the State of Massachusetts Police Accreditation. He worked for Meals-on-Wheels and spent many volunteer years with the Merrimack Crimeline. Gary's life was filled with service to others.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Patricia (Watson) Wilson.
He will be forever loved by his wife, Jacqueline "Jackie" (Fraser) Watson; his three sons, Daniel Watson and his wife Pamela of Londonderry, Stanley Watson of Allenstown, and Scott Watson of Merrimack; his grandchildren, Haley and Nathan Watson, Amanda and Sarah DePasquale, and Amanda and Jonathan Crocker; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
SERVICES: Visitation is Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 4 to 8 p.m. in Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack.
A funeral service is planned for Thursday, Feb. 13, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow in Edgewood Cemetery, Nashua.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, the Merrimack Crimeline/Scholarship program, or Meals-on-Wheels.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 10, 2020