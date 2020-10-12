1/1
Gary Krause
1947 - 2020
Gary P. Krause, 73, of Manchester, NH, died May 5, 2020.

Family members include his wife of forty-seven years, Kathleen A. (Quirk) Krause; two sons, Gregory Krause of Bedford and Geoffrey Krause of Karlsruhe, Germany; and two grandsons, Brennen and Declan.

Services: Calling hours are Thursday, October 15, 2020, from 9 to 10 AM in Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH. A memorial service will be held at 10 AM in the funeral home.

Burial with military honors will follow at 11:30 AM in New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH.

www.connorhealy.com.




Published in Union Leader on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Connor-Healy Funeral Home - Manchester
Funeral services provided by
Connor-Healy Funeral Home - Manchester
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH 03104
(603) 622-8223
May 8, 2020
Mr. Krause, Thank you for your service RDM Windham NH
Bobby Machain
Friend
May 8, 2020
Mr. Krause was always someone whom I remember fondly growing up in Bedford with Greg. He was a great man, and a terrific father. May he rest in peace.
Mark Reagan
Friend
May 8, 2020
Joe McDowell
