Gary P. Krause, 73, of Manchester, NH, died May 5, 2020.Family members include his wife of forty-seven years, Kathleen A. (Quirk) Krause; two sons, Gregory Krause of Bedford and Geoffrey Krause of Karlsruhe, Germany; and two grandsons, Brennen and Declan.Services: Calling hours are Thursday, October 15, 2020, from 9 to 10 AM in Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH. A memorial service will be held at 10 AM in the funeral home.Burial with military honors will follow at 11:30 AM in New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH.