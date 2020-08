Or Copy this URL to Share

Gary M. Armstrong, 69, of Derry, NH, died July 25, 2020 in Tufts Medical Center, Boston. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, May 23, 1951, son of the late John and Verna (Snitzer) Armstrong. Gary, a Derry resident since 1977, had been employed by Digital, HP, Compaq, 111 Village Square Restaurant and Hadco. Survived by wife Gloria (Cooper) Armstrong, son, Griffin Armstrong, and sister, Shirley Geibel.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store