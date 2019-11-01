Gary M. Cole (1947 - 2019)
Service Information
Phaneuf Funeral Homes
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium
Obituary
Gary M. Cole, 72 of Chichester, NH died on Friday, October 25, 2019 at his residence. Mr. Cole was born on September 29, 1947 in Exeter, NH the son of the late John and Elizabeth (Hendricks) Cole.

Mr. Cole was a veteran and served in the United States Marine Corps.

Survived by three daughters, Laurie West, Tia Elie, Misty Cole-Rodgers and their husbands along with 11 beloved grandchildren and many more who know him as "Bumpa."

A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 243 Hanover Street, in Manchester. A Celebration of Life will follow from 11 to 12 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will take place at a later date at the NH State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.

To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.phaneuf.net
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 1, 2019
bullet U.S. Marines bullet World War II
