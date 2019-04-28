Gary M. DuBois, 67, of Weare, died April 25, 2019, at Concord Hospital, after a period of declining health.
Born in Manchester on August 4, 1951, he was the son of the late Maurice and Jeanne (Turgeon) DuBois. He was a graduate of Goffstown High School and served in the U.S. Air Force for four years before being honorably discharged at the rank of Sergant in 1974. He was a self employed Master Carpenter and General Contractor for over 35 years before retiring in 2017.
Gary found great pleasure in his work. He enjoyed making and fixing things and wood working was his passion. He was a caring man who would go to great lengths to help others. He was very direct and unfiltered, with an incredible sense of humor. Gary was the one in the group who could make everyone laugh. Above all else, he was a loving father, brother, uncle, and friend.
Family includes two daughters, Elise DuBois of Weare, and Nicole DuBois of Hudson; two sisters, Tammy Lambert and husband David of Webster, and Tracy Donahey and husband William of Hillsborough; one brother, Glenn DuBois and wife Denise of Dunbarton; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by both parents.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Wednesday from 6 to 8 pm at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North St., Manchester. Committal Prayers with Military Honors are at 10:00 am on Thursday at NH State Veterans Cemetery, 110 DW Highway, Boscawen. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: , NH Chapter, 2 Wall St., Manchester, NH 03101. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 28, 2019