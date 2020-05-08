Gary P. Krause
1947 - 2020
Gary P. Krause, 73, of Manchester, NH, died May 5, 2020, at Community Hospice House, Merrimack, after a period of declining health.

Born in Holyoke, MA, on February 7, 1947, he was the son of Ludwig and Helen (Shepard) Krause. He was raised in Boston and resided in Bedford before moving to the Queen City.

During the Vietnam War, he served with the United States Army.

Gary graduated from Boston University where he excelled in football. He attended Suffolk University Law School for two years.

Gary was an innately keen and intuitive consultant who was dedicated to producing consistently excellent service to his clients. He was a district manager for many major franchises including Pearl Vision and Midas Muffler. A successful entrepreneur, Gary also owned and operated FMMS Consulting. He was a consultant with SCORE for several years.

Gary embraced life to its fullest, sharing his energy, passion, and dedication to hard work with everyone he met. His dealings with others were always characterized by integrity and kindness.

He devoted himself to his family and provided for them with the utmost humility, selflessness, and endurance. Gary was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a proud and intelligent man who will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Gary especially loved his grandsons who brought him endless pride and joy. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Family members include his beloved wife of forty-seven years, Kathleen A. (Quirk) Krause; two sons, Gregory Krause of Bedford and Geoffrey Krause of Karlsruhe, Germany; two grandsons, Brennen and Declan; and many dear friends.

Services: A memorial service will take place in Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH at a date and time to be announced.

Burial with military honors will follow in New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH.

Memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice House, 210 Naticook Road, Merrimack, NH 03054.

For more information or to sign the online guestbook visit: www.connorhealy.com.




Published in Union Leader on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
At Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Connor-Healy Funeral Home - Manchester
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH 03104
(603) 622-8223
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 8, 2020
Mr. Krause, Thank you for your service RDM Windham NH
Bobby Machain
Friend
May 8, 2020
Mr. Krause was always someone whom I remember fondly growing up in Bedford with Greg. He was a great man, and a terrific father. May he rest in peace.
Mark Reagan
Friend
May 8, 2020
Joe McDowell
