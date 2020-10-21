1/1
Gary P. Shatney
1962 - 2020
Gary P. Shatney, 58, of Bedford, died October 13, 2020 at Elliot Hospital in Manchester after a long period of declining health.

He was born in Goffstown on February 6, 1962 to Gordon and Margaret (Ransom) Shatney. He graduated from Manchester West High School in 1980 and lived in Bedford for most of his life.

Gary was a construction superintendent with Kelly Construction Company in Manchester for many years. He had also worked at Brookstone Builders and A.W. Rose, both in Manchester, Maple Leaf Construction Company in Nashua and Union Local 1044 in Boston.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a member of the 20th Skeet and Clay Club in

Hooksett for many years. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and his dogs.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Pamela (Inglis) Shatney of Bedford; two daughters, Stephanie M. Walker and her husband, Daniel and Elizabeth M. Shatney all of Bedford; two siblings, Mark Shatney and his wife, Deborah of New Boston and Erlene Cassidy and her husband, Malcolm, of Danville, VT; and a niece and nephew, Nathan Shatney and Rebecca Shatney.

SERVICES: There are no calling hours. A graveside committal service is Saturday (10/24) at 11 a.m. at Bedford Center Cemetery, Church Road, Bedford.

Memorial donations may be made to Animal Rescue League of NH, 545 Rte. 101, Bedford, NH 03110.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com.


Published in Union Leader on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Service
11:00 AM
Bedford Center Cemetery
October 20, 2020
Pam and family , so sorry for your loss. Thinking of you in this time of sorrow .Rick and Carlene Horne
Carlene Horne
Family
October 20, 2020
Pam, Stephanie, Elizabeth, and Mark and family. The Gagne's send prayers to you. Please accept our sincerest condolences. We are thinking of you.
Greg Gagne
Family Friend
October 19, 2020
Mark, Debbie, & family, I just became aware that Gary passed away. I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts & prayers are with you & your family.
Janet Woitkowski
Family Friend
October 18, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to all in this difficult time . Believe there is light at the end of the tunnel .RIP GARY.
Lorraine Saindon Linehan
October 18, 2020
My heart aches for Pam, Stephanie and Elizabeth. Gary was a kindhearted soul who loved his family deeply - they were his world. I have many fond stories with him growing up as kids and our entire family has lost a wonderful man. Taken way too soon. RIP cousin Gary. Rest easy with your folks, mine and those who passed ahead of you. See you on the other side
Pamela L'Heureux
Family
October 18, 2020
Pam, Stephanie, Elizabeth and family.. We are so sorry to hear this... Our most sincere condolences... Love you all...
Pat and Richard Pitman
Friend
October 17, 2020
May his memory be eternal!
Andrea Zissi
