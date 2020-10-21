Gary P. Shatney, 58, of Bedford, died October 13, 2020 at Elliot Hospital in Manchester after a long period of declining health.
He was born in Goffstown on February 6, 1962 to Gordon and Margaret (Ransom) Shatney. He graduated from Manchester West High School in 1980 and lived in Bedford for most of his life.
Gary was a construction superintendent with Kelly Construction Company in Manchester for many years. He had also worked at Brookstone Builders and A.W. Rose, both in Manchester, Maple Leaf Construction Company in Nashua and Union Local 1044 in Boston.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a member of the 20th Skeet and Clay Club in
Hooksett for many years. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and his dogs.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Pamela (Inglis) Shatney of Bedford; two daughters, Stephanie M. Walker and her husband, Daniel and Elizabeth M. Shatney all of Bedford; two siblings, Mark Shatney and his wife, Deborah of New Boston and Erlene Cassidy and her husband, Malcolm, of Danville, VT; and a niece and nephew, Nathan Shatney and Rebecca Shatney.
SERVICES: There are no calling hours. A graveside committal service is Saturday (10/24) at 11 a.m. at Bedford Center Cemetery, Church Road, Bedford.
Memorial donations may be made to Animal Rescue League of NH, 545 Rte. 101, Bedford, NH 03110.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com
