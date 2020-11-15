Gary Palmer, age 81, passed away on Nov. 9, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.He was bornin 1939 in Manchester, N.H., the son of William F. Palmer and Bernice (Marcy) Palmer.Gary was a graduate of Bishop Bradley High School class of 1958 and an outstanding athlete in four sports. He was named to the All-State and Shrine football teams while leading Bradley to an undefeated State Championship in 1957. Gary attended Wake Forest University after he was recruited to play football. Gary was inducted into the Manchester Catholic High Schools' Hall of Fame in 1993.Gary served six years in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve.He was a dedicated employee of New England Telephone and Verizon for 34 years. He was a member of the Association of Belltel retirees and New England Telephone Pioneers.Gary was an avid golfer and member of Derryfield Country Club and Myakka Pines Golf Club in Florida. He was well known for his quick wit, humor and storytelling talents.Gary is survived by his wife of 61 years, Joan (Egan) Palmer, and their children, daughter Deborah Cote, her husband, Lew, and grandson, Nick, of Burlington, Mass.; and son Daniel, his wife, Alyson, and grandsons Harrison, Charlie and Daniel of Groton, Mass. He is also survived by his brother, William F. Palmer of Manchester, N.H., and is predeceased by brother Donald Palmer. He was also the beloved Uncle of many nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Gary's memory to Sisters of the Precious Blood, 700 Bridge St., Manchester, NH 03104.The family will announce plans for services in N.H. at a future date.