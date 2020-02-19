Guest Book View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Memorial service 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gary R. Wilcox (59), of Manchester NH, passed away on January 28th, 2020 in Spartansburg South Carolina. Gary was born on February 23, 1961 to Robert & Estelle (Cantara) Wilcox in Manchester NH, and would later move to South Carolina to be closer to his two daughters Staci & Tara.



Gary served in the US Army and was always proud of his service up until his passing. After his service, Gary worked as a machinist for the Velcro company in Manchester, as well as various other companies throughout his life.



Those who were close to Gary will remember his love for fishing, boating and the great outdoors. He especially loved spending time on the water with close friends and family. He was a social and loving person who cared deeply about those he loved, as memories of his kind heart and giving nature will not be soon forgotten. Above all, Gary loved his family immensely, and will be dearly missed by all whose lives he touched.



Gary is survived by his mother Estelle Wilcox; brother Dan Jacques and his wife Ellen; brother William Wilcox and his wife Heather and their children; brother Robert Fish and his family; daughter Staci Cobb and her husband Nicholas and son Grayson; daughter Tara Wilcox and her daughter Ella; as well as extended family and friends.



A memorial service for Gary will be held on Monday, February 24 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Phaneuf Funeral Homes, 243 Hanover St. Manchester NH.



To view Gary's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit







