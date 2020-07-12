Gary D. Raiche, 35, died Sunday, July 5th as the result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Though his death was tragic and has left an emptiness in the lives of many, comfort can be found in knowing he died doing what he loved most.
Gary was born in Manchester July 20, 1984 and was raised by his loving parents, Donald M. Prescott Jr. and Cathy (Duby) Prescott. He was an incredibly hard worker and had spent the past four years developing his skills and growing a promising career as a mechanic at Velcro. Gary loved his job and the people he worked with every day.
Gary's interests were many and varied, but he particularly enjoyed time spent outdoors hiking and being out in nature. His passion was riding his motorcycle and he rode with many friends during his life, most recently the Buffalow Brothers. He was selflessly generous with his time and affection, always helping others and showing those close to him they were important. He made being the best father, son, brother, husband, uncle and friend in the world seem almost effortless. Words simply fail to describe a man whose goodness, energy, and ability to love were truly larger than life.
Gary is survived by his mother, Cathy Prescott; his siblings, Josh Raiche, Crystal Mercado, and Travis Prescott; his best friend of more than 30 years, loved as a brother by Gary and the entire family, Kevin St. Pierre; nephews, Dominic and Javein; nieces, Caleigh, Amaya, and Ella; his godmother, Christina Snyder; Donna Stone, the mother of his daughter, Gemma; many other extended family members, beloved in-laws, and dear friends; and his precious baby girl, his kitty, Lipton.
Gary was predeceased by his father, Donald, and his cherished daughter, Gemma Cynthia.
The family will receive visitors Saturday, July 18th 10:00am-noon at Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 243 Hanover Street in Manchester. Service will follow immediately in the funeral home chapel. Due to current restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 50% capacity and guests are required to wear face coverings. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation at www.curesma.org
. To view an online Tribute, leave a message of condolence, or for more information go to www.phaneuf.net
.