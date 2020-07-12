1/1
Gary Raiche
1984 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary D. Raiche, 35, died Sunday, July 5th as the result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Though his death was tragic and has left an emptiness in the lives of many, comfort can be found in knowing he died doing what he loved most.

Gary was born in Manchester July 20, 1984 and was raised by his loving parents, Donald M. Prescott Jr. and Cathy (Duby) Prescott. He was an incredibly hard worker and had spent the past four years developing his skills and growing a promising career as a mechanic at Velcro. Gary loved his job and the people he worked with every day.

Gary's interests were many and varied, but he particularly enjoyed time spent outdoors hiking and being out in nature. His passion was riding his motorcycle and he rode with many friends during his life, most recently the Buffalow Brothers. He was selflessly generous with his time and affection, always helping others and showing those close to him they were important. He made being the best father, son, brother, husband, uncle and friend in the world seem almost effortless. Words simply fail to describe a man whose goodness, energy, and ability to love were truly larger than life.

Gary is survived by his mother, Cathy Prescott; his siblings, Josh Raiche, Crystal Mercado, and Travis Prescott; his best friend of more than 30 years, loved as a brother by Gary and the entire family, Kevin St. Pierre; nephews, Dominic and Javein; nieces, Caleigh, Amaya, and Ella; his godmother, Christina Snyder; Donna Stone, the mother of his daughter, Gemma; many other extended family members, beloved in-laws, and dear friends; and his precious baby girl, his kitty, Lipton.

Gary was predeceased by his father, Donald, and his cherished daughter, Gemma Cynthia.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, July 18th 10:00am-noon at Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 243 Hanover Street in Manchester. Service will follow immediately in the funeral home chapel. Due to current restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 50% capacity and guests are required to wear face coverings. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation at www.curesma.org. To view an online Tribute, leave a message of condolence, or for more information go to www.phaneuf.net.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Service
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium - Hanover Street
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-5777
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 11, 2020
Gary we are so going to miss you at Velcro You R.I.P my friend Georgia Gramatikas
Georgia Gramatikas
Coworker
July 11, 2020
Fly high my sweet nephew you will be missed we all loved you thoughts and prayers go out to the whole family Tina and Frank Dumark
Tina Prescott Dumark
Family
July 10, 2020
I had known you for such a short time, but in the first 5 minutes I knew you were a great guy. So sad to say goodbye to someone with so much more to offer to us all. So long my friend. peace. Gary Ingalls
gary ingalls
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved